New Oura smart ring feature might save you a trip to the doctor

Oura is taking wellness tech to the next level with the launch of Symptom Radar, a groundbreaking feature designed to help members spot early signs of strain and illness.

Rolling our on 9 December, Symptom Radar will be available to all Our Ring Gen3 and Oura Ring 4 users, making it easier than ever to stay ahead of your health.

Symptom Radar joins the many features the brand rolled out this year, including Pregnancy Insights, Cardio Capacity/ Cardiovascular Age, and Oura Advisor.

The new feature builds on the company’s expertise in biometric tracking, and uses advanced algorithms to analyse your resting heart rate, HRV (heart rate variability), temperature trends, and breathing rate.

Based on the data, the smart ring provides a daily assessment of respiratory symptoms, categorising them into three severity levels: no signs, minor signs, and major signs.

If deviations from your personal baseline are detected, the app notifies you and recommends activating Rest Mode to focus on recovery.

The Symptom Radar feature is Oura’s first innovation to move from its experimental Oura Labs to a permanent place in the Oura App.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Enhanced based on user feedback, the new feature offers a history graph so members can monitor wellness trends over time.

It also breaks down the biometric markers contributing to your result, offering greater transparency and actionable insights.

Symptom Radar is powered by data collected since Oura’s TemPredict initiative in 2020, which first demonstrated the ring’s ability to detect pre-symptomatic fever signs with 76% accuracy.

Now boasting even greater precision, it utilises millions of data points to alert Oura members when their metrics deviate as little as 0.5°C from their baseline.

Be it a seasonal cold or a more significant health concern, the insights offered can support users in maintaining their health and speeding up recovery.

Even though we suggested the feature might let you skip the doctor, please don’t rely on wearables only for health assessments. Always consult a professional if you’re feeling ill.

Check out the blog post about the new feature over at Oura.