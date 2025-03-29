Amazon’s Spring Sale is ending and this five-star Garmin has hit its cheapest price – hurry!
Save a whopping 41% on the Forerunner 255
If you haven’t had a scroll through Amazon’s Spring Sale, then you best get a wiggle on, as it ends Monday 31st March – you can check out our live blog for a roundup of all the best deals we’ve spotted.
Those looking to get their hands on one of the best running watches will certainly want to check out this Forerunner 255 deal, though. It’s currently at its lowest-ever price, and has been reduced to £176.10 from £299.99 (in black), that’s a very generous 41% off – very nice! It’s not actually far off the price Forerunner 55, which is Garmin’s entry-level running watch.
The Forerunner 255 is a solid choice for runners and athletes; with GPS, advanced training, recovery tools, and plenty of features to track your health and wellness, it's the perfect companion to assist in reaching your goals. Grab it now while it's at its cheapest-ever price!
The Forerunner 255 packs an impressive array of features into a sleek, compact design. It boasts a decent 14-day battery life and offers multi-sport tracking, including triathlon mode and a race widget. It also offers a wide range of health tracking options, from heart rate variability to sleep monitoring, blood oxygen levels, and even nap detection, so you can keep track of your health and wellness, as well as your fitness.
While it may not have an AMOLED screen, solar-charging or music storage like the 255 Music – which is also reduced in the Amazon Spring Sale by the way with 41% off – it’s still a brilliant mid-range running watch with advanced training and recovery tools.
