Garmin's 5-star Forerunner tri watch just hit its lowest-ever price in runaway deal
The Garmin Forerunner 255 just dropped 43% in ace deal
When it comes to the very best running watches, the Garmin Forerunner 255 has to be somewhere in the conversation – and the wearable is now at its lowest price on Amazon courtesy of Amazon Spring Deal Days. The watch is down from £299.99 to a mere £172.49, which is a drop of £127.50 (or 43%).
It's one of the best deals we've seen as part of this Amazon event, and you can catch up with a whole host of other discounts over at our live blog. You'll find something for everyone there, across every category of gadget, as Amazon continues to reduce the prices on some of the most popular tech gadgets.
What are you after in a running watch? If it's a stylish and lightweight design, a clear and bright display, tons of software features and health stats, and top-tier features like GPS and heart rate variability tracking, then the Forerunner 255 might suit you very well – and it's now more affordable than ever.
We usually know where we stand with Garmin watches: these wearables are consistently some of the best smartwatches you can buy, and the Forerunner 255 is no exception. While it's far from being the most expensive model in the Garmin range, it doesn't skimp in terms of on-board features and functionality.
And of course with a 43% discount, it's more affordable than ever – so you don't need to splash out on a high-end Garmin model. This has everything from sleep tracking to advanced workout stats to make sure you're getting the most from your exercise, and as normal it all works with the fantastic Garmin mobile app.
You don't need to worry about recharging the Forerunner 255 every night, because it can go for up to 14 days between charges, and the bright 1.3-inch screen means you can always see what's happening. There's easy integration with notifications on a connected smartphone as well, if you need it.
It's just one of many great deals we're seeing on Amazon now, and our Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog lists many more. The Garmin Forerunner 255 might not be for everyone though – if you're not tempted by this deal, be sure to check out our guides to the best Garmin watches and the best smartwatches overall.
