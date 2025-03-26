This Beats Fit Pro Amazon deal is your excuse to ditch your tired workout earbuds

If you’ve been holding out for the right moment to upgrade your workout buds, this is it.

The rather excellent Beats Fit Pro - already a go-to pair for gym-goers and runners - have had their price slashed by almost 40% in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, taking them down to just £134.99.

That’s a serious chunk off the usual £219.99 RRP, and the lowest I’ve seen them in months.

Beats Fit Pro: was £219.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Beats’ most gym-friendly earbuds serve punchy, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, solid noise-cancelling, and a super-secure fit that actually stays put during workouts. With up to 24 hours of battery life via the case and IPX4 water resistance, they're stupidly feature rich, making them a real bargain at this price.

These are the earbuds I always recommend for anyone active who finds AirPods Pro too slippery for workouts - the Beats Fit Pro stay put thanks to their secure-fit wingtips and IPX4 sweat resistance.

If you’re unfamiliar with them, the Beats Fit Pro are basically what you’d get if AirPods Pro put on a gym kit. The fit is rock solid, and in our Beats Fit Pro review, we rated their ANC and Spatial Audio performance particularly highly - it’s quite impressive for buds this size.

Battery life is solid too, offering up to six hours with ANC on (24 hours with the case), and if you forget to charge them, the Fast Fuel features gives you an hour’s playback in five minutes.

These buds are certainly a strong all-rounder for everyday use, but it’s in fitness settings where they really shine. And at under £135, they’re a steal - I wouldn’t wait too long!