This Beats Fit Pro Amazon deal is your excuse to ditch your tired workout earbuds
Now going for less in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days offer - perfect timing to level up your gym audio
If you’ve been holding out for the right moment to upgrade your workout buds, this is it.
The rather excellent Beats Fit Pro - already a go-to pair for gym-goers and runners - have had their price slashed by almost 40% in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, taking them down to just £134.99.
That’s a serious chunk off the usual £219.99 RRP, and the lowest I’ve seen them in months.
Beats’ most gym-friendly earbuds serve punchy, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, solid noise-cancelling, and a super-secure fit that actually stays put during workouts. With up to 24 hours of battery life via the case and IPX4 water resistance, they're stupidly feature rich, making them a real bargain at this price.
These are the earbuds I always recommend for anyone active who finds AirPods Pro too slippery for workouts - the Beats Fit Pro stay put thanks to their secure-fit wingtips and IPX4 sweat resistance.
If you’re unfamiliar with them, the Beats Fit Pro are basically what you’d get if AirPods Pro put on a gym kit. The fit is rock solid, and in our Beats Fit Pro review, we rated their ANC and Spatial Audio performance particularly highly - it’s quite impressive for buds this size.
Battery life is solid too, offering up to six hours with ANC on (24 hours with the case), and if you forget to charge them, the Fast Fuel features gives you an hour’s playback in five minutes.
These buds are certainly a strong all-rounder for everyday use, but it’s in fitness settings where they really shine. And at under £135, they’re a steal - I wouldn’t wait too long!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose is a stunning example of luxury watchmaking
It features all manner of exotic materials
By Sam Cross Published
-
My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale
Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published