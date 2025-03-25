Popular Fitbit smartwatch hits an all-time low price in Amazon Spring Sale deal
You can now grab the Fitbit Versa 4 for a bargain with over 25% off
If you’ve been eyeing up a fitness smartwatch without breaking the bank, this is your chance. The Fitbit Versa 4 has had its price chopped as part of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days. It’s now just £129.99 – down from its usual £179.99 – which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this model so far.
The Versa 4 is Fitbit’s answer to those who want a sleek, everyday smartwatch that still packs in solid fitness features. You get 24/7 heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, sleep monitoring, and over 40 workout modes – all wrapped in a stylish, lightweight design with a bright AMOLED screen. It’s not as feature-rich as the Fitbit Sense 2, but for most people, this will absolutely do the job.
A slim and stylish smartwatch that tracks all your essentials – including steps, heart rate, sleep, workouts and more. Built-in GPS and six-day battery life make it a great everyday tracker, especially at this price.
At under £130, this is great value for a fitness-focused smartwatch that does the basics very well. It syncs seamlessly with both Android and iOS, offers smartphone notifications, and includes Google Maps and Wallet support too. And if you're not into charging your watch every night, the battery life here is excellent – you’ll get around six days per charge, depending on use.
If you're new to smartwatches or just want a no-fuss fitness companion that looks good on the wrist without breaking the bank, this Amazon spring deal is definitely one to jump on while it lasts.
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.
