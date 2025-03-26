Forget Amazon’s Spring Sale – this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal is better than half price
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now less than £150, now that's a great deal!
Amazon’s Spring Deal Days are well underway, but it's not the only retailer that has some good deals going. I've just come across this cracking deal on Laptops Direct, which currently has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on offer for better than half price.
The cream colour has been reduced from £299 to £149, that's a £150 saving. If you're in need of a new smartwatch, then it's an absolute no-brainer; you have to take advantage of this deal and grab it while you can. The black version is also on offer at a slightly more expensive price (but it's still much cheaper than Amazon's offering).
Samsung’s premium smartwatch packs detailed health and sleep tracking, fitness features for over 90 workouts, ECG and blood pressure monitoring, and a sleek design with a bigger and brighter AMOLED display. It’s a standout choice for Android users – especially those with Galaxy phones. And now with £150 off, it’s an even more attractive alternative to the Apple Watch.
Even at full price, Samsung's Watch 6 was a top contender for Android users thanks to a super slick design, smooth performance and wealth of health-focused features.
In our Samsung Watch 6 review, we found the watch's upgraded chip and extra RAM made everyday interactions buttery smooth, while the bright AMOLED screen and slimmer bezel made it a genuine looker on the wrist.
It also nails the basics – from sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring to ECG, body composition analysis and even blood pressure tracking. On top of that, you get over 90 workout modes, fall detection, Samsung Wallet and the latest Wear OS 4 software, too.
Now with a massive discount at Laptops Direct, the Samsung Watch 6 isn’t just one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, it’s now one of the best-value picks this spring.
If you're in the market for a premium fitness-focused wearable but have been hesitant to splurge, this deal is seriously worth considering.
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space. From national newspapers to specialist-interest magazines and digital titles, Lee has written for some of the world’s most respected publications during his 11 years as a journalist.
