Garmin's fan-favorite adventure watch is cheaper than ever in the Amazon Spring Sale

The Instinct 2 is one of Garmin’s most affordable adventure watches, and now it's even cheaper in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale – yippee! Right now, you can snap up this rugged smartwatch for £134.99 – its lowest price yet – and save you a very decent £85 off its original RRP of £219.99.

Garmin’s Instinct series is incredibly popular amongst outdoor enthusiasts and athletes who are after an adventure smartwatch that’s more affordable than the Fenix series, but is still reliable and feature-packed. The Instinct 2, of course, ticks both these boxes, and is ready to tackle any challenge.

The Garmin Instinct is a rugged, adventure-ready GPS smartwatch built for the outdoors, featuring military-grade durability, multi-GNSS support, all-day health tracking, and epic battery life.

This rugged GPS watch is engineered to military standards (MIL-STD-810) for unbeatable durability, offering shockproof protection and water-resistant up to 10 ATM. It’s also equipped with TrackBack routing, safety features, ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, compass), and up to 28 days of battery, making it the perfect companion for all your outdoor adventures.

You can also stay on top of your health and wellbeing with heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, stress, and sleep tracking. Plus, there are several sport modes – from indoor climbing to skiing, obstacle racing and HIIT – for all your fitness endeavors. All this for less than £150? Now that’s a bargain!

