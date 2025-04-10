Polar takes on Garmin Connect+ and launches its own adaptive training subscription

Polar has today launched its own paid-for training subscription, mere weeks after Garmin announced a very similar Connect+ offering.

Called simply Fitness Program, it's the Finnish fit-tech brand's first adaptive training subscription, designed to take the guesswork out of your workouts with plans that shift based on your recovery, goals and whatever else you have going on.

Taking aim at existing Polar wearable users, the service is available now as an add-on within the Polar Flow ecosystem. It works by using real-time data from your Polar watch - including heart rate, sleep, recovery and training load - to serve up structured training plans that adjust to your workouts along the way. This, Polar says, promises a more personalised, data-driven approach with "20 progressive levels tailored to different fitness abilities".

So, if your body’s not fully recovered, the plan automatically suggests a lighter session to help you stay on track without overdoing it. You’ll also get weekly and monthly rewards as you hit milestones, which should - in theory - help keep the motivation ticking along.

Each plan runs over four weeks and includes a mix of cardio, mobility and optional strength work - but with built-in flexibility so you can shift sessions around your own schedule. You can also integrate your favourite sports and track progress through Polar Flow as usual.

Fitness Program works by using real-time data from your Polar watch to offer structured, heart rate-based training that evolves to your needs (Image credit: Polar)

The catch? Fitness Program isn't free - it'll set you back €9.99 (about around $11 / £8.50 / AU$18) a month, although there is a 14-day free trial available for new users.

The subscription is rolling out across the UK, EU and Norway on Android, with iOS support landing later this quarter. It works with all current Polar sports watches and many older models, too.

Hot on the heels of Garmin's controversial Connect+ subscription news, Polar was keen to point out that the Flow ecosystem will remain completely free, and that Fitness Program is entirely optional. So anyone looking to stay consistent without the constant planning, it could be a smart add-on. But I can expect, as with the Garmin Connect+ launch, the news will not be met with open arms by most users. It doesn't bode well for the future - where current free features become blocked behind a paywall.

The new subscription also comes just weeks after Polar rolled out automatic TrainingPeaks integration, allowing you to plan workouts straight to your Polar sports watch without any extra hassle.

Similar to the Apple Watch TrainingPeaks integration, the update lets runners, cyclists, and triathletes pull their workouts into Polar Flow, available right on their wrists.

Head over to Polar to find out more.