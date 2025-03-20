Polar just made structured training easier with a major (free) software upgrade – and it works on older smartwatches!

If you’ve ever tried to stick to a structured training plan using TrainingPeaks, you’ll know how fiddly it can be to manually transfer workouts onto your watch.

Well, good news – Polar has just rolled out automatic TrainingPeaks integration, meaning your planned workouts now sync straight to your Polar sports watch without any extra hassle.

Similar to the Apple Watch TrainingPeaks integration, this update lets runners, cyclists, and triathletes pull their workouts into Polar Flow, where they’ll be available right on their wrist.

That means no more scribbling down intervals or trying to remember your heart rate zones mid-run – your triathlon watch will guide you through each phase of your workout, keeping you on track with heart rate, pace, or power targets.

For endurance athletes and their coaches, TrainingPeaks is a staple – it’s where structured training plans live, whether designed by a coach or built from scratch using the platform’s tools.

However, before the update, if you wanted to follow a TrainingPeaks workout on a Polar watch, you had to manually transfer the details.

Now, everything happens automatically, making it easier than ever to stick to your training without the admin headache.

Not only that, but the integration also works both ways. After each session, your workout data flows back into TrainingPeaks, giving you or your coach a full breakdown of your performance.

The update is rolling out as a beta and is available on all current Polar sports watches (e.g. Polar Vantage V3), plus a bunch of older models, including the Polar Vantage V and the ol' reliable M430.

If you’ve got a TrainingPeaks account – even a free one – you can start syncing workouts right away.

Some of TrainingPeaks’ more advanced features will still require a Premium subscription, but the core functionality is available to everyone.

To sweeten the deal, Polar is throwing in a free 30-day trial of TrainingPeaks Premium with every new Polar watch purchase, so you can test out the full range of features before deciding if it’s worth upgrading.

For those who already use TrainingPeaks, this update is heaven sent. And if you’ve never used it before, now might be the perfect time to give structured training a go – especially with that free trial in the mix.

Head over to Polar to find out more.