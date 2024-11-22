Black Friday Fitbit deals are live – these are the 3 I’d buy as a fitness writer

Grab yourself a bargain in the Black Friday sales

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Want to bag yourself an affordable fitness tracker to help you smash your fitness goals in this cold, dark weather? Now is the time! The Black Friday deals are rolling in thick and fast with plenty of fantastic Fitbit offers up for grabs, and some models have even fallen to their lowest prices ever!

As T3's Active Writer, one of the perks of my job is testing new wearables that enter the market, which means Fitbits. While I've spotted quite a few offers on, below are the best deals I’ve spotted so far in the Black Friday sales that I'd recommend purchasing if you're in the market for some new fitness tech.

Fitbit deals (UK)

Fitbit Charge 6
LESS THAN £100
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139 now £99.99 at John Lewis

For less than £100, the Charge 6 is practically a steal! It has over 40 workout modes, can track multiple health metrics, from sleep to stress, ECG, blood oxygen levels, and has built-in Google apps, like Google Wallet and YouTube Music. It also has the most accurate heart rate sensor of any Fitbit.

Fitbit Versa 4
CHEAPEST EVER
Fitbit Versa 4: was £179 now £126.50 at Amazon

The Versa 4 has hit its cheapest-ever price for Black Friday! This well-rounded wearable strikes a balance between functionality and affordability, offering advanced health-tracking capabilities, extensive exercise modes, a 6-day battery life, built-in GPS and smart notifications. Now over £50 off!

Fitbit Inspire 3
LOWEST-EVER PRICE
Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon

The Inspire 3 is a dainty, yet capable fitness tracker, ideal for those on a budget. It tracks your calories, steps, heart rate, stress, sleep, and more. It comes with 20 exercise modes, has a 10-day battery life, it can connect to your phone to deliver notifications straight to your wrist. Snap it up at this price in either orange, pink, or black.

Fitbit deals (US)

Fitbit Sense 2
SAVE 28% OFF
Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95 now $179.95 at Amazon

This fitness and health-tracking smartwatch holds the top spot in our Fitbit guide as the best watch overall. With it you'll have access to a plethora of workouts and tracking features, including stress, sleep, ECG and more. You also get Alexa support, smart notifications, and more. It's very pretty too.

Fitbit Charge 6
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a nifty little hybrid tracker. It has many features that you'll find on some of the best smartwatches, including ECG and stress tracking, as well as Google Pay, smart notifications, and music storage. An ideal wearable for passive health and fitness tracking. Grab it at its cheapest price now!

Fitbit Inspire 3
BLACK FRIDAY BARGAIN
Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon

The Inspire 3 will help you stay on top of your health tracking your calories, steps, heart rate, stress, sleep, and more, all at an affordable price. It comes with 20 exercise modes, has a 10-day battery life, it can connect to your phone to deliver notifications straight to your wrist. Available in either orange, pink, or black.

