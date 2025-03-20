Oura just made a wild choice for where to sell its smart ring in the US

Oura, the company behind the sleek smart ring that tracks everything from sleep to stress, has just made a surprising retail move: it’s now available at Costco in the US.

Yes, that’s right – you can now pick up one of the most advanced wearables alongside bulk packs of cereal and 10lbs tubs of peanut butter.

This happened merely days after the brand announced its move to sell its top-tier ring in Currys stores in the UK.

However, the collaboration with Costco marks the first time the Oura Ring 4 has been sold at a wholesale retailer, signalling a major shift in how the brand is reaching customers.

Until now, Oura has been sold primarily through its direct-to-consumer website and a few select partners like Best Buy in the US and John Lewis in the UK.

The Costco deal could help the brand appeal to a broader audience – particularly those who love a good membership-exclusive deal.

Unlike buying directly from Oura, where you pick your preferred style and size before ordering, Costco members can buy an Oura Ring sizing kit in-store or online.

This kit includes a unique redemption code, which allows you to order your preferred size and style from Oura's website at no extra charge.

The kit itself costs $279.99, which is $20 less than Oura’s standard $299.99 starting price – a rare discount in the world of high-end wearables.

However, membership fees still apply – only Costco members can take advantage of this pricing, so it's not an automatic discount for everyone.

Oura’s move to Costco isn’t just about convenience. It suggests the brand is expanding beyond its niche wellness-tech audience into the mainstream.

The Oura Ring has built a reputation among biohackers, pro athletes, and health-conscious individuals.

With features like sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and stress sensing, it could appeal to the everyday shopper, especially when available at a discounted price.

The company’s recent moves – including new features like Symptom Radar and its growing list of retail partnerships – suggest Oura is pushing for wider adoption.

With Samsung pushing its smart ring and Apple rumoured to be developing its own finger wearable, getting the Oura Ring in front of as many people as possible could be key to staying ahead of the competition.

For now, if you’re a Costco member and have been considering an Oura Ring, this is one of the best deals available.

And let’s be honest: who wouldn’t want to pick up a cutting-edge health tracker between a giant pack of toilet paper and a rotisserie chicken?

Head over to Costco for more information.