Oura Ring 4 arrives at Currys as the smart ring boom hits the UK

Oura, the Finnish health tech company behind the hugely popular smart ring, is making a bigger push into the UK market by partnering with Currys, one of the country’s leading consumer electronics retailers.

Starting today (Saturday, 15 March), the Oura Ring 4 will be available in more than 145 Currys stores nationwide, as well as online.

This move marks a significant expansion for Oura in the UK, following its launch in John Lewis stores last year.

With smart rings becoming an increasingly popular choice for health tracking, Oura is making it easier than ever for UK customers to try, size, and purchase its latest wearable.

Shoppers visiting Currys stores will have access to the full range of Oura Ring 4 sizes (4-15) and colours, including Brushed Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, Stealth, and Black. Prices start at £349 (RRP), with flexible payment options available through Currys’ flexpay service.

You will be able to try on rings in-store, too, just in John Lewis stores, saving you the hassle of ordering a sizing kit online.

Currys also offers a click-and-collect service, allowing you to order online and pick up in-store within an hour, free of charge (subject to availability, of course).

All Oura Ring purchases qualify for free delivery, and you can also order a sizing kit online, with the cost deducted from a future purchase.

George Abbott, Head of International Retail at Oura, emphasised the importance of in-store availability for customers looking to experience the ring before buying.

“This partnership offers over 145 new sites where our customers and Members can get trusted advice and education on Oura Ring, Oura Membership, and all its features.”

Oura Ring 4 is now available to order online at Currys and in over 145 Currys stores across the UK. With hands-on sizing and expert guidance, now is the time to jump on board the smart ring revolution.