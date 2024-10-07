Best Prime Day Fitbit deals: get fit at affordable prices

Prime Day has arrived and if you’re looking to take control of your health and fitness by getting your hands on one of the best fitness trackers, look no further, as there’s some fantastic Fitbit deals you can snap up right now.
Fitbit has a well-earned reputation for having the best fitness trackers, thanks to their stylish design and slew of health and fitness features. Not to mention, they're user-friendly and reasonably priced too.
Some of the best Fitbits have seen some mega price drops in the Amazon Prime Day sale, including the ultra-affordable Charge 6 and the pretty Sense 2. Be quick and bag yourself one of these brilliant cheap Fitbit deals before the sale ends!
Prime Day Fitbit deals (UK)
Fitbit Sense 2: was £269.99, now £178.99 at Amazon
The Sense 2 is an excellent health smartwatch, that looks great too. It's user-friendly, light-weight and has a plethora of workouts and tracking features, from stress to sleep, ECG, and more! It also has Amazon Alexa support and smart notifications. Our only gripe is that it doesn't have WiFi connectivity, so no music, sadly.
Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
The Charge 6 is Fitbit's best affordable fitness tracker. It can monitor health metrics and non-performance features—such as sleep and blood oxygen levels— has built-in GPS, over 40 workout modes, and has Fitbit's most accurate heart rate sensor. Plus, it has Google apps built-in, like YouTube and Google Wallet. Save 14% now!
Fitbit Versa 4: was £149, now £138.99 at Amazon
Those looking to track their workouts will be best suited to the Versa 4. It has 40+ exercise modes, a multi-path heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, and a slew of fitness features. It will also track your sleep, stress, and certain activities (e.g. walking) automatically. It's six-day battery life isn't too bad either.
Prime Day Fitbit deals (US)
Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99, now $179.99 at Amazon
The Charge 6 is a brilliant affordable fitness tracker. With over 40 workout modes, built-in GPS, Fitbit's most accurate heart rate sensor, tons of tracking features and Google app integration, it offers the benefits of a fitness tracker and smartwatch in one wearable.
Fitbit Sense: was $249.95, now $177 at Amazon
The Sense is a well-rounded health smartwatch that can track stress, monitor heart rate 24/7 and measure ECG. It has 20 sport modes, automatic workout recognition, smart notifications, including a built-in mic so you can take calls on the go. Save 29% now!
Fitbit Charge 5: was $149.95, now $139 at Amazon
The Fitbit Charge 5 is a unique fitness tracker in the sense that it has many features only the best smartwatches do, including ECG and stress tracking. It has many of the same features as the Charge 6, the main differences are its battery life, heart rate sensor and integration with Google apps.
