Sunspel's new Activewear Collection is the most stylish way to exercise

British luxury brand Sunspel has just announced the launch of a new Activewear Collection featuring the brand's most iconic styles but now all crafted in a new dri-release fabric. The special quick-drying cotton-blend fabrication is ideal for exercise, yet manages to remain both soft and comfortable on the skin.

The end result is a versatile collection of well-cut, quality garments that offer the performance qualities of traditional sportswear – and we love it.

That's not all, though, as later this November the brand will also be introducing a second instalment of the Activewear Collection – the merino Activewear range, which is designed to be worn for performance as well as a base layer in the winter months.

This might be the most understated yet technical approach to activewear yet – designed for comfort and movement yet also smart enough to be worn in smarter situations.

Sunspel has taken iconic designs from its existing collection and crafted them from a quick-drying cotton-blend, called dri-release.

Each piece is made to Sunspel’s exacting standards, with outstanding quality, clean, understated designs and flattering cuts, all of which are signatures of the label. The use of dri-release fabric gives each garment a performance element though, ensuring they keep the wearer either dry in the gym or cool on the way to lunch. And because they are Sunspel, they are built to last.

(Image credit: Sunspel)

As we previously mentioned, the Sunspel Activewear collection is made up of two parts.

The first, launching today, is the Sunspel Classic T-shirt, Riviera Polo and Loopback Trackset noe in dri-release fabric. This moisture-wicking performance fabric is engineered to keep you cool and dry in action while feeling as soft as cotton against the skin. And because the performance technology is built into the yarn, dri-release stays dry and soft regardless of how often you wash it.

Thee second phase is the Sunspel merino Activewear range which launches in November 2021. This, as the name suggests, features merino wool, which has natural properties that make it a durable performance fabric. The fibre allows heat management and sweat-wicking when exercising. This range is designed to be worn for performance as well as a base layer in the winter months.

The ultra-fine merino is just 17.5 microns thick and is sourced in Italy, giving it the same fine handle as cashmere, providing extra strength and support as well as an exceptionally soft hand feel.

(Image credit: Sunspel)

The Sunspel Activewear Collection will be available exclusively on Sunspel's website starting today, Monday, August 2nd. Prices range from $125-280.

