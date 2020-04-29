Is John Lewis open today? Latest store opening news and online offers

While Waitrose stores are open, John Lewis stores are not open today but they could begin to reopen next month (May). The John Lewis website, however, remains operational and, unlike some other retailers' websites, it is not operating a queuing system – and if you order before 4pm you can get next day delivery. (That's a change from the usual 8pm cut off-time due to high customer demand.) There's free standard delivery for orders over £50 and next day delivery from £6.95.

When will John Lewis stores reopen? According to the Mail on Sunday the retailer has drawn up a plan to open its 50 stores over a three to six week period once the government gives the go-ahead. The newspaper reports that Andrew Murphy, John Lewis Partnership's Executive Director of Operations, said the retailer could begin reopening some stores as soon as the middle of May.

The plan is apparently to open John Lewis stores in three stages, starting with those with large car parks so staff can drive to work rather than use public transport. That would account for about 20 stores. Larger stores such as London, Birmingham or Glasgow will reportedly remain closed for longer.

Another report, this time from The Press Association, says that some John Lewis stores will NEVER reopen, saying it is "highly unlikely" that all 50 stores will reopen. "In terms of shops, we keep our estate under continuous review in order to ensure we have the right amounts of shops to best serve our customers and remain commercially viable," John Lewis said in a statement. That's a pattern we're likely to see from many high street stores as shopping increasingly moves online.

So if you want to shop at John Lewis today, you'll need to head to the John Lewis website. The good news is that there's a huge John Lewis promotion on right now, making it an even better time to shop at John Lewis online.

Shop all John Lewis online offers now with up to 50% off

Note that there are some restrictions on delivery of larger items as John Lewis explains: "We are still delivering the majority of larger items. However, there are a small number of large products that are currently unavailable because they exceed a certain size or weight. These items require two people to deliver them, and with the current social distancing measures that are in place, we are temporarily unable to operate some of our services." So don't try to order a washing machine.

John Lewis adds: "Please note: on arrival to your property, we will only be able to deliver your goods to either your doorstep, or to a garage or outbuilding. We're sorry that we will not be able to enter your main premises at this time."

So that's delivery sorted, but what to buy? Well, prices are slashed across all of the store's departments, so whether you want to pick up some cheap garden furniture, save on a new sofa, cook up a tasty discount on a new cookware set, or buy a new electrical appliance at discount prices, thise John Lewis promotion is one that you should definitely check out. We've highlighted our picks of the John Lewis offers below.

Shop all John Lewis online offers

Shop electrical offers at John Lewis online – laptops, vacuum cleaners, 4K TVs and more

Get 20% off outdoor dining at John Lewis online

Shop all home and garden offers at John Lewis online – 20% off

Is Ikea open today? Latest store opening, online shopping and delivery updates

The best John Lewis online offers live now

John Lewis Electrical Offers

Whether you want a 4K TV to keep yourself entertained, a laptop to be more productive, a new vacuum cleaner to keep the house clean or perhaps a stand mixer so you can get creative in the kitchen, this is the sale department for you. Browse the John Lewis Electrical Offers.View Deal

More John Lewis offers

We like John Lewis because it offers its own guarantees in addition to the manufacturers’ guarantees. For example, on TVs it offers a five-year guarantee on all TVs, which may be to four years over the guarantee offered by the manufacturer. And all of its laptops and desktops come with a two-year guarantee and some come with a three-year guarantee at no added cost. Read more about John Lewis' guarantees.

John Lewis also price-matches with its Never Knowingly Undersold policy, so you can buy with confidence knowing that you're not paying over the odds.

Is John Lewis open today?

While Waitrose stores are open, John Lewis stores are closed. According to the Mail on Sunday the retailer has drawn up a plan to open its 50 store chains over a three to six week period once the government gives the go ahead. The Mail on Sunday reports that Andrew Murphy, John Lewis Partnership's executive director of operations, said the retailer could begin reopening some stores as soon as the middle of May.

The plan is apparently to open John Lewis stores in three stages, starting with those with large car parks so staff could drive to work rather than use public transport. That would account for about 20 stores. Larger stores such as London, Birmingham or Glasgow will reportedly remain closed for longer.

The John Lewis website, however, remains operational and, unlike some other retail websites, is not operating a queuing system.

Shop all John Lewis offers now