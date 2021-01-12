Amazon's Echo Show 5 Blink Mini bundle is 55% off – just $54.99 for a limited time

If you happened to miss out on the super cheap Echo Show deals that happened last year during Black Friday, Amazon is bringing back it's best Echo Show deal for a limited time run!

Now just $54.99, shoppers can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 plus Blink Mini bundle for a massive 55% off. An awesome mini smart home security setup, this bundle gets you one of Amazon's best smart screens and a sweet little Wi-Fi security camera super cheap.

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Bundle Now: $54.99 | Was: $124.98 | Savings: $69.99 (56%)

Amazon's best Echo Show deal is back and better than ever, offering the Echo Show 5 plus a Blink Mini for just $54.99. A whopping 56% off the standard price, this is the best deal you'll find for some time. Jump on this one ASAP!View Deal

A great little security setup for a small apartment or condo, this combo setup provides a simple Wi-Fi security system on the cheap.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 takes the best of their best smart speaker, the Echo Dot, and adds a convenient smart display for further interactivity and control. Combined with the Blink Mini Wi-Fi security camera and you'll be seeing whose at the door before you know it.

The standalone version of Amazon's Echo Show 5 is also on sale at 50% off, but at $44.99 it's only $10 less than this bundle without the added Blink Mini. For just $10 more, the value out of the bundle outweighs the standalone version by a wide margin.

