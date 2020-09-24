It's not over yet! Amazon Prime Day-beating Fire TV Stick 4K deal still going strong...

Amazon Prime Day may still be just a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean Amazon Prime Day savings can't be found right now on some of Amazon's most popular devices. Aside from some killer Echo Show deals happening right now, you can also save big on Amazon's Fire TV Stick for a limited time.

Along with the standard Amazon's Fire TV 4K Stick's ultra-affordable $49.99 price tag, for a limited time you can save $20 when you purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K bundled with an Echo Dot 3rd Generation smart speaker.

Both deals offer an excellent value for those looking to jump into the world of content streaming, giving viewers access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes to watch with simple voice commands. The Fire TV Stick 4K also includes an Alexa voice remote for a completely hands-free streaming experience.

Grabbing an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K today gives you access to some of your favorite paid streaming services including Disney+, Netflix, HULU, Apple TV, HBO and more. You'll also get access to plenty of free streaming services as well, including Pluto TV, IMDB TV, and other fan favorite free streaming services.

Of course, Amazon Prime members get to take advantage of their membership by getting unlimited access to thousands of free and paid movies and TV episodes. While we may see more deals on Amazon's Fire TV Stick come Amazon Prime day, this is your best shot at grabbing one of the best streaming devices on sale – at least until we start seeing Black Friday deals show up!

