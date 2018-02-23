The best vegan cookbooks 2018: eat well and feel great

Veganism has evolved rapidly in recent years, with many people opting to strip back to vegan living; meaning cutting out all animal products such as meat, fish, milk, cheese and even honey! This way of life has divided the nation, with many people wondering how you could possibly enjoy a tasty, well-balanced diet with such restrictions.

If you’re considering taking the plunge then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up our top picks for the best vegan cookbooks 2018 has to offer, with a range of recipes that promise to get your taste buds tingling.

Whether you’re making a choice based on morals or simply want to try to be a little healthier, vegan eating really isn’t as bland as it might sound. From traditional family meal alternatives, to baking and foods from around the world; we promise you won’t go hungry with the fantastically colourful array of recipes on offer. These cook books are guaranteed to open your eyes to a world of flavour you never knew existed.

1. But I could Never Go Vegan A beginner’s guide to Vegan life Specifications Best for: Beginners Type: Paperback Available on Kindle: Yes Average Recipe Time: 35 mins or less Reasons to buy + Easy to follow + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Some obscure recipes

We’ll ease you in gently with this one. This beginner’s guide to vegan cooking is witty and easy to follow. It includes a range of recipes including quick recipes, alternatives to your meaty favourites, breakfast ideas and ways to make tofu taste good. Overall people love this gentle approach for newbies.

2. The Homemade Vegan Pantry Create your own recipes with vegan inspiration Specifications Best for: Creative cooks Type: Hardback Available on kindle: Yes Average Recipe Time: 1 hour or less Reasons to buy + Unique recipes + Covers different cuisines Reasons to avoid - Not for quick fixes

If you don’t like to be restricted with guidelines, then The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art Of Making Your Own Staples is a great way to let your creative juices flow. This book is a guide to making your own homemade specialities and giving up on shop-bought fast alternatives. If you’re looking to put the passion back into food, then this is a must-read for all cooking abilities.

3. 15 Minute Vegan For those who simply hate cooking or have an exceptionally busy lifestyle Specifications Best for: Quick meals Type: Hardback Available on Kindle: Yes Average Recipe Time: 15 mins or less Reasons to buy + Quick and easy recipes + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Predominately snack-based

It’s bad enough finding the time or the patience to cook a home-cooked meal, let alone find meat and dairy-free ingredients, are we right? We are wrong, or so the 15 Minute Vegan Cookbook tells us. This is one of the best vegan cookbooks for quick and easy meals. It features 100 recipes that promise to get you into the spirit of cooking without getting in the way of your busy lifestyle.

4. Ms Cupcake: The Naughtiest Vegan Cakes in Town, by Mellissa Morgan Bake your way to a vegan lifestyle with this cookbook Specifications Best for: Baking Type: Hardback Available on kindle: Yes Average Recipe Time: 30 mins or less Reasons to buy + Diary-free cake recipes + Ideal for all ages Reasons to avoid - Very sweet recipes

For those with a sweet tooth, going vegan may seem impossible. However, Ms Cupcake is here to save the day. This Vegan baking cookbook by Melissa Morgan has been a hit and shows you how to make a range of delicious vegan cakes, cookies and muffins that we guarantee will taste just as good as the real thing! This is also a great baking cookbook for those who are gluten or dairy free.

5. Vegan Street Food: Foodie Travels from India to Indonesia Vegan cooking just got interesting with this world foods cookbook Specifications Best for: Different cuisines Type: Hardback Available on kindle: Yes Average Recipe Time: 1 hour or less Reasons to buy + Range of different cuisines + Encourages trying new food Reasons to avoid - Some recipes too spicy for some

If you’re a big fan of world food then this vegan street food cookbook is a great way to enjoy all the flavours of different cuisines without the use of dairy. This is a colourful cookbook which covers a range of oriental dishes from the likes of Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

6. Plant-Powered Families: Over 100 Kid-tested, Whole Foods Vegan Recipes Encourage the whole family to go vegan with these plant-based recipes Specifications Type: Paperback Available on kindle: Yes Average Recipe Time: 1 hour or less Reasons to buy + Recipes developed with kids in mind + Full of easy, family friendly recipes Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive

If you are struggling to get the kids on board with a vegan lifestyle, then this cookbook is sure to change their minds. Plant-Powered Families was created by Dreena Burton who tested all of her recipes on her own kids for delicious, foolproof meals. The great thing about this book is it has a range of quick and easy recipes for breakfast, packed lunches and family dinners.