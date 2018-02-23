The best vegan cookbooks 2018: eat well and feel great

Veganism has evolved rapidly in recent years, with many people opting to strip back to vegan living; meaning cutting out all animal products such as meat, fish, milk, cheese and even honey! This way of life has divided the nation, with many people wondering how you could possibly enjoy a tasty, well-balanced diet with such restrictions.
- These are the saucepan sets we recommend
- The best induction hobs – cook with science!
- The best extending dining tables
If you’re considering taking the plunge then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up our top picks for the best vegan cookbooks 2018 has to offer, with a range of recipes that promise to get your taste buds tingling.
Whether you’re making a choice based on morals or simply want to try to be a little healthier, vegan eating really isn’t as bland as it might sound. From traditional family meal alternatives, to baking and foods from around the world; we promise you won’t go hungry with the fantastically colourful array of recipes on offer. These cook books are guaranteed to open your eyes to a world of flavour you never knew existed.
1. But I could Never Go Vegan
A beginner’s guide to Vegan life
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
We’ll ease you in gently with this one. This beginner’s guide to vegan cooking is witty and easy to follow. It includes a range of recipes including quick recipes, alternatives to your meaty favourites, breakfast ideas and ways to make tofu taste good. Overall people love this gentle approach for newbies.
2. The Homemade Vegan Pantry
Create your own recipes with vegan inspiration
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you don’t like to be restricted with guidelines, then The Homemade Vegan Pantry: The Art Of Making Your Own Staples is a great way to let your creative juices flow. This book is a guide to making your own homemade specialities and giving up on shop-bought fast alternatives. If you’re looking to put the passion back into food, then this is a must-read for all cooking abilities.
3. 15 Minute Vegan
For those who simply hate cooking or have an exceptionally busy lifestyle
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It’s bad enough finding the time or the patience to cook a home-cooked meal, let alone find meat and dairy-free ingredients, are we right? We are wrong, or so the 15 Minute Vegan Cookbook tells us. This is one of the best vegan cookbooks for quick and easy meals. It features 100 recipes that promise to get you into the spirit of cooking without getting in the way of your busy lifestyle.
4. Ms Cupcake: The Naughtiest Vegan Cakes in Town, by Mellissa Morgan
Bake your way to a vegan lifestyle with this cookbook
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For those with a sweet tooth, going vegan may seem impossible. However, Ms Cupcake is here to save the day. This Vegan baking cookbook by Melissa Morgan has been a hit and shows you how to make a range of delicious vegan cakes, cookies and muffins that we guarantee will taste just as good as the real thing! This is also a great baking cookbook for those who are gluten or dairy free.
5. Vegan Street Food: Foodie Travels from India to Indonesia
Vegan cooking just got interesting with this world foods cookbook
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re a big fan of world food then this vegan street food cookbook is a great way to enjoy all the flavours of different cuisines without the use of dairy. This is a colourful cookbook which covers a range of oriental dishes from the likes of Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
6. Plant-Powered Families: Over 100 Kid-tested, Whole Foods Vegan Recipes
Encourage the whole family to go vegan with these plant-based recipes
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you are struggling to get the kids on board with a vegan lifestyle, then this cookbook is sure to change their minds. Plant-Powered Families was created by Dreena Burton who tested all of her recipes on her own kids for delicious, foolproof meals. The great thing about this book is it has a range of quick and easy recipes for breakfast, packed lunches and family dinners.