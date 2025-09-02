Forget IKEA – this budget smart home brand wants to cut your energy bills

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly’s latest update brings a focus on energy efficiency, with the big highlight being Energy Net Metering for devices like the Shelly EM Gen3 and Shelly Pro 3EM. This new feature lets you track surplus energy to better understand your household’s energy balance, accessible via User Settings > Shelly Labs in the app.

When it comes to tracking energy use, lots of smart home brands build it into their products – but if you’re on a budget, the options can feel limited. That’s why IKEA is often the first stop for many, especially since it keeps adding affordable smart gadgets to its lineup. However, if you’re curious about alternatives, one name you should definitely know is Shelly.

Shelly is a Bulgarian smart home brand that’s built a strong reputation for reliable, affordable devices like the best smart bulbs and best smart thermostats. Well, it’s now taking things up a notch with a brand new update focused on energy efficiency.

The big highlight is Energy Net Metering, now available for devices like the Shelly EM Gen3 and Shelly Pro 3EM. This feature tracks how much surplus energy you’re generating, meaning you’ll get a clearer picture of your household’s energy balance. You can access it through User Settings > Shelly Labs in the Shelly app on iOS, Android or via the web.

The update also brings a one-off timer that lets you set any device to switch on or off automatically after a set time. The existing ‘delay’ feature has been expanded too, now working with more action types like scenes and alarms.

Whilst IKEA introduced a similar Insights feature in its Home Smart app last year, it’s great to see more affordable brands following suit.