Vitesy’s upgraded Shelfy promises even fresher food and less waste

QUICK SUMMARY Vitesy has rolled out its upgraded Shelfy in the UK, priced at £119 (around $150) with a limited-time launch offer of £109. The refresh brings a new colour option, sleek blue LED lighting, and longer-lasting battery life – whilst still packing the smart sensors, adaptive modes and smart home compatibility that made the original so popular.

After the huge success of the original Shelfy, Vitesy has just announced the UK launch of an upgraded version of its best-selling device. Designed to extend shelf life, eliminate bacteria and odours, and cut down on food waste, the new Shelfy also comes with a few exciting extras.

The timing also couldn’t be better – UK households waste a staggering £14 billion worth of food every year. Shelfy aims to tackle that by keeping food fresher for longer, helping families save money and live more sustainably. Our reviewer also loved the original model, awarding it a solid four stars in his full review.

The new Shelfy is available from Vitesy’s online store starting today, priced at £119 (around $150), but there’s a launch offer bringing it down to £109.

(Image credit: Vitesy)

It works by removing harmful gases and microorganisms inside your fridge, reducing bacteria in the air by up to 97.5% in just 10 minutes and cutting strong odours by up to 80%. It also neutralises ethylene, the natural gas given off by fruit and veg that speeds up ripening, helping extend shelf life by up to 12 extra days.

As for what’s new, the upgraded Shelfy brings a fresh colour option, sleek blue LED lighting and better battery performance. Of course, it still keeps the best bits from the original, including smart sensors, three adaptive modes and smart home compatibility.

We're excited to review this upgraded model, and will update you on our thoughts in due course.

(Image credit: Vitesy)