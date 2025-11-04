IKEA just launched a genius herb storage container for your fridge – and it's only £6

QUICK SUMMARY IKEA has launched a herb storage container for your fridge. The KLIPPKAKTUS Herb Storage Container joins IKEA's existing KLIPPKAKTUS range, and it's designed to keep herbs fresh for up to three weeks. It's priced at £6/$6.99 and can be purchased from IKEA's online store.

We all know how much of a fan I am of IKEA’s smart home gadgets these days, but my obsession definitely doesn’t stop there. Whether it’s a solar panel made for your balcony or an unbelievably cheap candle, I can't get enough, and this latest launch is no exception.

The brand has just released a herb storage container for your fridge, and I think it’s the best thing I’ve seen all day. Instead of letting your bunches of herbs go all soggy and sad at the bottom of the fridge, this clever gadget keeps parsley, coriander, mint, chives, dill and even asparagus fresh for up to two to three weeks.

That said, the best part is that it’s only £6 or $6.99 – and yes, I’ve already changed my plans so I can head to IKEA later and grab one myself.

IKEA Herb Storage Container : £6 at IKEA With IKEA’s KLIPPKAKTUS Herb Storage Container, you can keep herbs looking and tasting fresh for up to three weeks – all for an incredibly affordable price.

The KLIPPKAKTUS Herb Storage Container has a clear, transparent design so you can easily see what’s inside and check how your herbs are doing. Its tall, elongated shape helps keep everything looking neat and perky, and there’s even a small opening at the front so you can grab a few leaves whenever you need them.

As part of IKEA’s KLIPPKAKTUS range, it also sits alongside a few other fridge storage solutions. This includes the KLIPPKAKTUS Drink Holder, which lets you stack cans in your fridge just like a mini vending machine. I might have to pick that one up too...