3 signs your smart home setup is stuck in the past – and how to fix it

A full smart home setup is one of those things you don’t realise you’re missing until you actually have it. Getting there can be a bit of a process, especially if you’re juggling gadgets from multiple brands, but since mine's been up and running, I’ve never looked back.

That said, when things start to become a little slow, it’s a huge annoyance. Most of the time, it’s a sign you need to upgrade at least one component of your setup, though figuring out which one can be a whole other story.

If you’re starting to wonder whether a smart home upgrade might be due, I’ve put together the top three signs to look out for so you know it’s time.

1. Your gadgets have stopped communicating

If you’ve got a mix of gadgets that all need separate apps or voice commands, it can start to feel more chaotic than clever. The good news is newer devices now support Matter, the universal standard for cross-compatibility. That means your best smart lights, best smart locks and best smart speakers can finally speak the same language without any issues.

If you’re already in the wonderful world of Matter but things aren’t syncing nicely together, it might be time to upgrade your base smart home platform. Check out my top five favourite platforms to see which one could work for you.

2. Your tech feels a bit… slow

Laggy responses, dropped connections, or lights that take five seconds (or more) to switch on are all clear signs that your smart home setup is due for an upgrade. Old hubs and routers can struggle to keep up as you add more devices, and outdated gear often eats more power than it should.

Modern hubs, routers and smart devices are not only faster and more reliable, but they’re also more energy-efficient, meaning everything included in your setup will respond instantly and smoothly.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. You're missing out on handy new features

If you’re still stuck with basic on/off controls, you’re missing the best part of today’s smart tech. Smart home brands are constantly introducing new upgrades, from ultra-low dimming bulbs to AI-powered security cameras, so it's important to make the most of it. Newer gear gives you more control, comfort and peace of mind without any extra effort, but you’ve got to upgrade your gadgets first to reap the rewards.