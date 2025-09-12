This TCL smart lock lets you unlock your door like Iron Man – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY TCL has debuted its newest smart home launches as part of its sponsorship of IFA 2025. Amongst the announcements was the TCL DR2 Max Retrofit Smart Lock which has multi-biometric authentication that lets you unlock your door like Iron Man.

TCL has announced a new smart lock, dubbing it the world’s first retrofit lock with multi-biometric authentication. While that might all sound like nonsense to some people, the important thing you need to know is that you can use the new TCL DR2 Max to open your front door like Iron Man – yes, really!

As a sponsor and exhibitor at IFA 2025 , TCL stole the show with its new smart home announcements. The star of its new product line-up was the TCL DR2 Max Retrofit Smart Lock which uses three biometric technologies to unlock your door.

If you have absolutely no clue what multi-biometric authentication means – who does, right?! – it’s when two or more unique personal characteristics are used to verify someone’s identity. With smart locks , this typically refers to fingerprint scans or special codes, and some can even take facial scans to ensure your home’s security and safety.

How the TCL DR2 Max does this is with 3D facial recognition, palm vein scanning and fingerprint authentication. All three technologies are ‘military-grade accurate’ so the TCL DR2 Max will scan your face and hands thoroughly before unlocking your front door while also preventing any photo spoofs.

(Image credit: TCL)

The most impressive – and let’s face it, fun! – part of the TCL DR2 Max is its palm vein scanning, a feature that many new smart locks are adopting. What’s cool about it – aside from its heightened levels of security, of course – is that you can lift your hand in front of the TCL DR2 Max to scan your palm. This action has been compared to Iron Man, and having seen it in action at IFA, I’d have to agree!

Aside from its Iron Man-like ‘powers’, the TCL DR2 Max has a high-precision gyroscope that automatically locks your door once it closes. To further protect your privacy, the lock’s biometric data is encrypted and secured locally, plus the lock itself is easy to install and fits most European locks.

Alongside the new TCL DR2 Max, the brand announced two new solar cameras, the TCL Cam D2 Pro and the TCL Cam B2 Pro. Both security cameras are powered by AI and have 3K resolution, wide angle views and enhanced detection.

