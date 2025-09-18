Watch out Eufy – Wyze’s new palm-scanning smart lock unlocks when you wave at it

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has released its new Palm Lock, a smart lock that uses biometric technology to read the veins on your palm to unlock your door. The Wyze Palm Lock also comes with anti-tampering features and a back-up battery. It’s currently only available in the US.

Watch out, Eufy – Wyze has just released its new smart lock , and it has one of my favourite security features. The Wyze Palm Lock uses biometric technology to read your palm so you can wave at your door to unlock it – it’s like something out of Star Wars!

Palm vein recognition has become an increasingly popular feature for smart locks, as we’ve seen from this year’s launches. For example, the Eufy FamiLock S3 Max , the TCL D2R Max and the Philips 5000 Series Smart Lock all have palm scanning, a capability that’s considered a highly secure and reliable method of verification.

Now, Wyze is joining the party with its new Palm Lock . The most exciting feature of the Wyze Palm Lock is undoubtedly its palm vein recognition that allows contactless entry using biometric technology. The Wyze Palm Lock reads the unique pattern of your veins to unlock the door – you can simply wave or hover your hand over it and it’ll let you into your home.

The Wyze Palm Lock comes with multiple unlocking options, including your palm, app, code, voice assistant, latch and a back-up key. The numbered keypad holds up to 50 unique access codes so you can make and share unique codes to family and friends so they can enter your home if you’re not in – with your permission, of course.

While opening your door like someone out of Star Wars is insanely cool, the feature I’m most excited about is the anti-tampering keypad. Wyze dubs this its ‘anti-peep’ technology which allows you to add extra digits before or after your code and the Wyze Palm Lock will still unlock.

This might sound strange, but if someone is looking over your shoulder while you type in your code, they won’t be able to easily find out what the access code is to maintain your privacy and security. If someone does try to tamper with your smart lock, the Wyze Palm Lock will emit a loud alarm to scare them off and alert you to any incorrect code entry attempts.

For more security, the Wyze Palm Lock auto locks when it senses your door has been closed, and all the lock’s data is stored locally. The Wyze Palm Lock also come with a battery with a six months charge, and a back-up battery if the main one runs out.

