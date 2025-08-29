Watch out Nuki – Level’s new smart lock is near-invisible and comes with Matter

QUICK SUMMARY Level has launched the Lock Pro, its most advanced smart lock yet. Currently only available in the US, the Level Lock Pro is near-invisible and comes with a new hardware platform, including Matter support.

Watch out Nuki – Level has just launched its smallest, most advanced smart lock yet. The new Level Lock Pro is near-invisible, and comes packed with new hardware and security features than its predecessor.

Despite the undeniable rise and adoption of smart home devices, one key – no pun intended – area that is still yet to catch on fully is the best smart locks . While they offer great security and safety features, many homeowners worry that the unusual design acts as more of a signal to entice hackers and burglars to break in than the traditional door handle lock.

But Level seems to have addressed this concern with its new Level Lock Pro . Building off the success of the original Level Lock, the Level Lock Pro keeps that small, near-invisible design that looks similar to most locks you’d find in an apartment building, so if you’re worried about advertising your use of a smart lock, Level has made it so you don’t have to.

Level claims that the Level Lock Pro is its most advanced lock yet, and it seems to be true, thanks to its smarter and faster technology. It has a new hardware platform and Bluetooth and Matter connectivity so the Level Lock Pro is extremely responsive and can connect to your other smart home devices.

(Image credit: Level)

The Level Lock Pro can unlock using the Level app on your phone, Apple Home Keys, Apple Watch and key fobs. It also comes with two physical keys and you can buy the Level Keypad which is sold separately to input unique codes to get access to your home. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home and Samsung SmartThings.

With its new advanced technology, the Level Lock Pro can invisibly detect if your door is open or closed and will alert you accordingly. It has a long-lasting battery life with a CR2 battery built into the lock and it meets high security and durability standards.

The Level Lock Pro is currently only available in the US and is priced at $349 in matte black or satin nickel colours.