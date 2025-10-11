Your Ring doorbell can now scare visitors with Halloween Quick Replies
Ring teams up with M&Ms on Halloween-inspired doorbell sayings
Ring has teamed up with M&Ms on Halloween-inspired Quick Replies for your video doorbell.
Available for a limited time, there are seven Quick Replies available to try for free in the Ring app.
Trick or treat! Your Ring video doorbell can now scare your family, friends and other unsuspecting visitors with new Halloween-inspired Quick Replies. In collaboration with M&Ms, there are seven Quick Replies to choose from, and all are voiced by the red M&M.
Aside from adding security features to its doorbell line-up, Ring occasionally surprises us with fun new Quick Replies. The brand has done this on multiple occasions, for example, users could get the Grinch to answer the door during the festive season.
Now for Halloween, Ring has partnered with M&Ms on new spooky-themed Quick Replies. The seven sayings are available for a limited time and are free for all users to try, whether you have a Ring subscription or not.
When someone presses your doorbell, a Halloween-themed Quick Reply will automatically play, as voiced by ‘Red’. These sayings include a simple ‘Happy Halloween’ message and a ‘Come Closer’ jump scare with Red beckoning you to come closer to the doorbell before screaming boo.
More fun and inventive replies include the ‘Ghost Test’ where ‘Red’ asks visitors to do things to confirm they’re not a ghost, and ‘Leave a message after the scream’ – which is probably pretty self-explanatory.
So, how do you use the new Halloween Quick Replies? In your Ring app, select your video doorbell and go to settings. Under Quick Replies, you should be able to choose from the Halloween replies. Once you’ve picked the one you want, hit save and you’re off!
But that’s not all. Ring and M&Ms are encouraging users to try the new Quick Replies and share their footage on social media with the tag #MMSPrank. From October 17th - November 1st, users who share their footage will be entered into a weekly draw to win prizes of £150 and other M&Ms treats.
