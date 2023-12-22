Get the Grinch to answer your door with a Ring Video Doorbell

Have you ever wanted the Grinch to answer your door? This festive season, get in the Christmas spirit and surprise your guests with the Grinch using your Ring Video Doorbell.

Ring is best known for its collection of smart home devices, including the best security cameras and the best video doorbells . A fun and handy feature that’s available on all Ring video doorbells – like the Ring Video Doorbell Wired and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus – is Quick Replies. The Quick Replies feature lets you take messages from visitors and play preset responses when you’re not home or you’re too busy to get to the door.

While you can choose between an automated voice or record responses yourself, Ring has now launched a series of Grinch-themed Quick Replies where the iconic green grumpy character will greet your guests, neighbours and delivery drivers. As Quick Replies are best used for when you’re too busy to get to the door, the Grinch has many witty replies at the ready to make your visitors laugh and to make sure you don’t miss any guests of deliveries.

With your Ring Video Doorbell, the Grinch (which is voiced by James Austin Johnson from Saturday Night Live, rather than the original Grinch actor, Jim Carrey) has many pre-recorded responses at the ready, and you’ll also hear from his dog, Max, too. There are six replies to choose from and for people to enjoy.

For example, when you can't get to the door, your pre-recorded Grinch message can say: “Hello, it’s the Grinch. What do you want? No, don’t answer that. Instead, leave a message after the weird sound I’m about to make!” Alternatively, if you need an extra couple of minutes before answering the door, the Grinch will say: “Oh thank goodness. They’re trying to make me sing songs and bake cookies in there. Me! The Grinch! But now that you’re here—you can do it! They’ll be right there, don’t you move!”

To start using festive-themed Quick Replies, all you have to do is add the Grinch responses via the Ring app. In the app, tap the three lines of the top left and click Devices. Select your doorbell and click the Smart Responses tile which sits below the doorbell image. Tap Quick Replies so the switch is ‘on’ and blue, and then tap Quick Reply Message.

Once you’ve done this, scroll down the list to find the six Grinch responses and listen to them to decide which ones you like. Finally, set your message delay time and save to complete the set-up, so the Grinch can take messages and answer your door for you. What’s more, you can use the Ring app to see your friends’ and family’s reactions to the Grinch’s greetings.

The Grinch Quick Replies will be available on your Ring Video Doorbell for a limited time and this weekend is the perfect time to get it setup for the Christmas holiday.