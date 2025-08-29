Wyze debuts first-ever 4K security camera – with one feature rivals should copy

QUICK SUMMARY Wyze has launched its first 4K camera, the Cam Pan v4, which stands out with full 360° pan and rare 180° tilt. Priced at just $60, it also includes color night vision, AI object tracking, IP65 weather resistance, a motion spotlight, siren, improved two-way audio.

Wyze has launched its first 4K security camera, the Wyze Cam Pan v4. Whilst plenty of other brands already offer 4K, Wyze has managed to set this model apart with its standout pan and tilt capabilities.

Many of the best security cameras can cover wide areas, but full 360-degree pan and 180-degree tilt are still fairly uncommon. More and more consumer PTZ cameras can rotate a full circle, but most only tilt about 90-120° vertically. A true 180° tilt is rare, which makes the Cam Pan v4 an interesting option, especially at its price.

At just $60, it’s one of the most affordable 4K PTZ cameras on the market, and it’s only available in the US.

(Image credit: Wyze)

Beyond the headline feature, it also offers color night vision, AI object tracking, and is rated IP65 for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for indoors or outdoors. There’s also a motion-activated spotlight, built-in siren and improved two-way audio over the previous version.

For connectivity, it supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, and integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and Wyze Automations. Local storage is available via microSDXC cards up to 512GB.