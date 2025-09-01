Philips debuts unexpected smart home hub with Matter support

QUICK SUMMARY The Philips Dynalite Matter Bridge has appeared in the CSA database, confirming it has Matter support. It's a commercial-focused smart hub for controlling connected devices, setting schedules, and triggering smart scenes.

Even though it was first announced earlier this year, the CSA has now confirmed that Philips’ new smart home hub is Matter-compatible, letting users control devices through a wide range of apps and voice assistants.

Officially called the Philips Dynalite Matter Bridge, it’s essentially a smart home system that combines two of the brand’s products. Wall-mounted, it lets users manage connected devices, set schedules, or trigger smart scenes, whilst the Ethernet Gateway ensures a secure connection between Ethernet and DyNet devices for full Philips appliance control.

If you’re not familiar with Philips Dynalite, it’s still part of Signify, but it’s focused on commercial applications. The Dynalite Matter Bridge was quietly confirmed back in July, but CSA approval has officially put it in the spotlight and given its debut some well-deserved attention.

Keep in mind, this hub is commercial-only, so everyday consumers won’t be able to buy it. That said, Philips Hue users still have the Matter-compatible Hue Bridge, and there’s an exciting Matter update coming for the wider Hue range that could improve your setup even more.