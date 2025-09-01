Philips debuts unexpected smart home hub with Matter support
It combines two of the brand’s products
QUICK SUMMARY
The Philips Dynalite Matter Bridge has appeared in the CSA database, confirming it has Matter support. It's a commercial-focused smart hub for controlling connected devices, setting schedules, and triggering smart scenes.
Even though it was first announced earlier this year, the CSA has now confirmed that Philips’ new smart home hub is Matter-compatible, letting users control devices through a wide range of apps and voice assistants.
Officially called the Philips Dynalite Matter Bridge, it’s essentially a smart home system that combines two of the brand’s products. Wall-mounted, it lets users manage connected devices, set schedules, or trigger smart scenes, whilst the Ethernet Gateway ensures a secure connection between Ethernet and DyNet devices for full Philips appliance control.
If you’re not familiar with Philips Dynalite, it’s still part of Signify, but it’s focused on commercial applications. The Dynalite Matter Bridge was quietly confirmed back in July, but CSA approval has officially put it in the spotlight and given its debut some well-deserved attention.
Keep in mind, this hub is commercial-only, so everyday consumers won’t be able to buy it. That said, Philips Hue users still have the Matter-compatible Hue Bridge, and there’s an exciting Matter update coming for the wider Hue range that could improve your setup even more.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
