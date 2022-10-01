Logitech G413 TKL SE review: an affordable and basic gaming keyboard

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One hesitates to describe anything so mundane as a gaming keyboard as having a concept, but that’s effectively the case for Logitech’s cumbersomely named G413 TKL SE. It certainly goes against the general grain of the best gaming keyboards, since it’s all about minimalism and has no RGB lighting – whereas its peers, almost by definition, go all-out to shoehorn as many bells and whistles into their design as possible.

In contrast, and rather boldly, Logitech’s G413 TKL SE seems to be keen to chime with the current financial climate of inflation and sky-high bills: thanks to its no-frills concept, it sports a wallet-friendly price-tag. With disposable incomes being squeezed to a greater extent than ever, it’s impressively timely.

Logitech G413 TKL SE: Price and availability

The Logitech G413 TKL SE is available now, priced at £59.99/$69.99/AUD$129.95.

Check out the real-time widgets on this page for the best current price and you might be able to find a bargain. Or head to the end of this review where we compare its most logical competitors and weigh up their pros and cons as alternative purchase considerations.

Logitech G413 TKL SE review: Specifications

As you would expect from a keyboard that is all about affordability, the Logitech G413 TKL SE has a spec-sheet which pares back all non-essentials. It’s wired, for a start, although its near-2m USB cable should comfortably accommodate all but the oddest gaming setups.

It’s backlit, but only in white – if you’re of the opinion that a gaming keyboard isn’t a gaming keyboard unless it can be lit up in rainbow hues, then you’ll be wanting to give it a wide berth, as there's absolutely no RGB lighting here.

It also makes do without a numeric keypad and any form of control software. Which may be seen as an advantage given the shoddiness of most gaming keyboard-configuration software (although that can’t be said about Logitech’s Logi Options+ software, which, although installed on my PC, didn’t recognise the G413 TKL SE – it would have been nice if that could at least have been used for some keyboard remapping).

The G413 TKL SE is a proper mechanical keyboard – it only gives you one choice of switches, which are Cherry-like, although not actually made by Cherry. There’s only one switch option: Tactile, with a pretty high 1.9mm of travel.

The keycaps are made of a decent, high-quality plastic, but the overall feel of the keyboard is something of an acquired taste. The high travel makes it feel a tad on the rattly side, and although hollow-sounding, rather than clicky, the keys are quite loud. It’s not the best-feeling gaming keyboard around, but nevertheless, it worked in a precise and responsive manner in various games including Apex Legends and Destiny 2.

The final element of its specification is 6-key rollover with anti-ghosting, which in practice means that you can hold six of its keys down at once before it gets confused. That’s a fairly low number by the standards of gaming keyboards, but still more than enough for all but the most hardcore gamers – if you’re having to hold down more than six keys at once, you must be playing something pretty arcane.

Logitech G413 TKL SE review: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Physically, the G413 TKL SE is neat, tidy and unspectacular. It’s small and light, thanks to the lack of a numeric keypad – not hugely bigger than some of the 60 per cent keyboards out there. It has a nicely delineated row of Function keys and a handily placed set of arrow keys at its bottom-right extremity. Above that is a cluster of six keys which includes the likes of Ins and Del, but lacks Prt Sc, which will be a pain for those who like to capture screenshots.

When you boot it up, its LEDs fire up sequentially from top left to bottom right, which looks nice, but can’t disguise the lack of coloured LEDs, which many gamers see as a sort of status symbol. The white LEDs are nice and bright, and the keycaps’ font is bold and clear, at least.

It all feels pretty well-made too – much more so than you would expect from such a cheap keyboard. A black anodised aluminium faceplate beneath the keys adds to the sense that Logitech hasn’t skimped on its general engineering.

Logitech G413 TKL SE review: Verdict

If ever there was a time for a company like Logitech to launch a keyboard like the G413 TKL SE, it’s now. Sure, it’s pared to the bone, but it has a price-tag to match, and while it may lack luxury features, it still has no trouble performing the basics that the vast majority of gamers would expect.

If you’re the sort of gamer who feels compelled to own a keyboard that doubles as a status symbol, it won’t impress you given its lack of RGB lighting. But if you’re feeling the financial squeeze and need a keyboard which will do the job yet leave the barest of dents in your bank balance, then you should definitely check it out.

