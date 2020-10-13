You'll dig these earthy Amazon Prime deals on Spear & Jackson garden tools

The best Amazon Prime Day deals may be happening in winter this year, but it's still got spring and summer in its heart… with this selection of garden tool deals from Spear & Jackson. This is a brand that every British gardener knows and respects and there is a pile of Spear & Jackson Amazon Prime Day deals out there, as big as a very large compost heap.

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp CUTTINGSET1K Ratchet Anvil Secateurs and Sharpener Set, Blue £14.99 | Was £26.99 | Save £12.00 at Amazon Anvil secateurs are ideal for hardwood pruning but sometimes you may be faced with a branch that is too tough to deal with. That’s where this superb ratchet model comes in. Instead of cutting in one single movement, the Razorsharp slices through the offending branch in short steps, ensuring a clean cut with minimal effort. At almost half the normal price, it’s an outright bargain.

Other top Spear & Jackson pruning deals

Looking for a high-quality pair of bypass secateurs for green stems? At this price these are a snip.

Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Professional Heavy Duty Bypass Secateur £17.19 | Was £33.99 | Save £16.80 at Amazon

This anvil and bypass secateurs pack is the perfect gift for the plant-loving stem cropper in your life.

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp Cutting, Set 3K Bypass and Anvil Secateurs Set, Green £14.99 | Was £27.49 | Save £12.50 at Amazon

A superb half-price secateurs deal for delicate topiary tasks.

Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Mini Pruner Set £12.49 | £25.99 | Save £13.50 at Amazon

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection 370M3KEW Multi-Purpose Gardening Gloves, Blue - Medium £4.79 | Was £6.99 | Save £2.20 at Amazon Soil, sharp thorns and rough branches play havoc with the hands. The answer? Wear a pair of decent gardening gloves like these tough rubbery, grippy things from the Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection. At a smidge under a fiver, they’ll protect the hands from drying out and keep them looking spick and even a little bit span.View Deal

Yet more prime Spear & Jackson Amazon deals on fence post rammers, bulb planters and pruning saws

Spear & Jackson PHR5 Landscaping and Fencing Post Hole Rammer, Silver £30.79 | Was £92.49 | Save a massive £61.70 at Amazon

Spear & Jackson 3060EL Select Stainless Steel Bulb Planter £ 8.29 | Was £14.49 | Save £6.20 at Amazon

Spear & Jackson RIDDLE Steel Frame Garden Riddle, Steel £11.09 | Was £17.49 | Save £6.40 at Amazon

Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp 4960KEW Folding Pruning Saw £10.39 | Was £16.49 | Save £6.10 at Amazon

