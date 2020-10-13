You'll dig these earthy Amazon Prime deals on Spear & Jackson garden tools

The best Amazon Prime Day deals may be happening in winter this year, but it's still got spring and summer in its heart… with this selection of garden tool deals from Spear & Jackson. This is a brand that every British gardener knows and respects and there is a pile of Spear & Jackson Amazon Prime Day deals out there, as big as a very large compost heap.
Shop the Spear & Jackson APD sale now!
Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens 3056KEW Stainless Steel Gift Set (3-Piece) £18.69 | Was £34.99 | Save £16.30 at Amazon
When it comes to finely honed garden tools, Spear & Jackson is in the top tier of horticultural suppliers. If you’re looking for an excellent set of practical hand tools for yourself or a Christmas present, you may not find a better bargain than this nicely-packaged trio from the company's Kew Gardens Collection.View Deal
Spear & Jackson Select Stainless Border Fork £20.59 | Was £34.99 | Save £14.40 at Amazon
Sleekly designed and equipped with a large forward-tilting ergonomic handle, this robust, rust-resistant stainless steel border fork is just the ticket for preparing the sod for next spring’s floral extravaganza. At just £20.59, it’s a steal.View Deal
Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp CUTTINGSET1K Ratchet Anvil Secateurs and Sharpener Set, Blue £14.99 | Was £26.99 | Save £12.00 at Amazon
Anvil secateurs are ideal for hardwood pruning but sometimes you may be faced with a branch that is too tough to deal with. That’s where this superb ratchet model comes in. Instead of cutting in one single movement, the Razorsharp slices through the offending branch in short steps, ensuring a clean cut with minimal effort. At almost half the normal price, it’s an outright bargain.
Other top Spear & Jackson pruning deals
Looking for a high-quality pair of bypass secateurs for green stems? At this price these are a snip.
Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Professional Heavy Duty Bypass Secateur £17.19 | Was £33.99 | Save £16.80 at Amazon
This anvil and bypass secateurs pack is the perfect gift for the plant-loving stem cropper in your life.
Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp Cutting, Set 3K Bypass and Anvil Secateurs Set, Green £14.99 | Was £27.49 | Save £12.50 at Amazon
A superb half-price secateurs deal for delicate topiary tasks.
Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Mini Pruner Set £12.49 | £25.99 | Save £13.50 at Amazon
Spear & Jackson 3010TR Neverbend Stainless Steel Hand Trowel £9.39 | Was £13.49 | Save £4.10 at Amazon
This classy stainless steel trowel with smooth wooden handle makes bulb planting and general small-scale soil movement go with a swing. Weatherproof, exceeding well made and comfy in the hand, the Spear & Jackson 3010TR ticks all the right boxes.
And here are two other trowel deals we consider worth pursuing, including a dandy duo for kiddies.
Spear & Jackson Traditional Children's Trowel and Weed Fork Set £8.29 | Was £11.99 | Save £3.70 at Amazon
Spear & Jackson Select Stainless Steel Trowel 3058EL/09 £8.49 | Was £12.49 | Save £4.00 at AmazonView Deal
Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection 370M3KEW Multi-Purpose Gardening Gloves, Blue - Medium £4.79 | Was £6.99 | Save £2.20 at Amazon
Soil, sharp thorns and rough branches play havoc with the hands. The answer? Wear a pair of decent gardening gloves like these tough rubbery, grippy things from the Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Collection. At a smidge under a fiver, they’ll protect the hands from drying out and keep them looking spick and even a little bit span.View Deal
Yet more prime Spear & Jackson Amazon deals on fence post rammers, bulb planters and pruning saws
Spear & Jackson PHR5 Landscaping and Fencing Post Hole Rammer, Silver £30.79 | Was £92.49 | Save a massive £61.70 at Amazon
Spear & Jackson 3060EL Select Stainless Steel Bulb Planter £ 8.29 | Was £14.49 | Save £6.20 at Amazon
Spear & Jackson RIDDLE Steel Frame Garden Riddle, Steel £11.09 | Was £17.49 | Save £6.40 at Amazon
Spear & Jackson Kew Gardens Razorsharp 4960KEW Folding Pruning Saw £10.39 | Was £16.49 | Save £6.10 at Amazon
