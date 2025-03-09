This best-selling robot lawn mower just got a huge price cut – but it won't last for long
Why not treat yourself to a new mower ahead of summer?
Now that the sun has finally decided to make an appearance, there’s no better time to step outside and get your garden summer-ready. However, before you dive into pruning and planting, we’d strongly recommend taking stock of your garden gadgets. If your lawnmower is looking a bit worse for wear or you just fancy upgrading to something a whole lot smarter, why not go fully robotic?
With that in mind, we’ve spotted a deal that’s seriously worth your attention. Right now, DW Tool Shop is offering a whopping 30% off the Kress Robotik Mission Nano KR101E Robotic Lawnmower, dropping the price to just £699.30 – almost £300 off the usual price. Not bad for a mower that does all the hard work for you, right?
The KR101E Nano Robot Lawnmower is a robot lawnmower with wired boundry that is capable of maintaining a garden of up to 600m2.
The Kress Robotik Mission Nano isn’t just any lawnmower. Whether you have a small to medium-sized garden, this clever little machine can handle the hard work for you, keeping your lawn trimmed to perfection while you relax.
It’s packed with smart features, including app control, allowing you to set mowing schedules and monitor progress from your phone. It also uses intelligent navigation to cover every inch of your lawn efficiently, avoiding obstacles with ease. With no petrol, no manual pushing and no tangled cords, it’s the ultimate low-effort lawn care solution – and without a doubt, it’s firmly up there with the best robot mowers on the market.
This particular model is a wired robotic lawnmower, so if your lawn has clear, defined boundaries, it’s going to be a perfect fit. However, if you’d rather go for something wire-free, it might be worth checking out the Segway Navimow iSeries 105E instead. Price-wise, it’s not too far off either, so you’ve got options!
If you're interested in more, have you seen our 6 tips to make your summer lawn look spectacular?
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
