This top-rated pressure washer rivals Kärcher – without the hefty price tag

With warmer days on the horizon, it’s time to start getting your outdoor space ready for summer. That means taking stock of your garden tools and gadgets, spending time figuring out what you already have, what’s seen better days... and of course, what’s worth adding to your shopping basket.

If a powerful pressure washer is on your list, the Hawksmoor 140 Bar High-Pressure Washer is seriously worth considering. It’s quickly becoming a crowd favourite, racking up over 200 five-star reviews and even giving the gold standard of pressure washers, Kärcher, a run for its money.

In fact, Kärcher models rightfully claim the top three spots in our best pressure washer buying guide, thanks to their exceptional quality and performance. However, I always enjoy finding new challengers, and the Hawksmoor model has seriously impressed me.

Hawksmoor 140 Bar High-Pressure Washer

(Image credit: Hawksmoor / Toolstation)

The Hawksmoor 140 Bar High-Pressure Washer packs plenty of practical features, including a compact design and integrated accessory storage to keep everything tidy. The quick lock and release system for the high-pressure hose makes setup simple, whilst its telescopic handle and wheels make it easy to move around.

One happy customer shared:

"Wow. What a great pressure washer this is. Such a lovely small unit, yet it has so much power. Easy to transport and maneuver. I cleaned the patio with ease, and just with water, it’s all come up lovely. I’ve also cleaned my car and used the snow foam lance."

With 140 bar pressure (that’s 10 bar more than the popular Kärcher K4 Power Control Home) and an 1800W air-cooled motor, this model is built for powerful, efficient cleaning. Its 480 litres per hour flow rate also ensures even stubborn grime doesn’t stand a chance.

Hawksmoor 140 Bar High-Pressure Washer

(Image credit: Hawksmoor / Toolstation)

However, the best thing is that it’s seriously budget-friendly, coming in at just under £90. Available at Toolstation, it includes a trigger gun, 6-metre pressure hose, pressure lance, adjustable spray nozzle, rotary nozzle, and loads more.

For a powerful pressure washer that won’t break the bank, this Hawksmoor model might just be your new go-to.

