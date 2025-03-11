This top-rated pressure washer rivals Kärcher – without the hefty price tag
It's a crowd favourite
With warmer days on the horizon, it’s time to start getting your outdoor space ready for summer. That means taking stock of your garden tools and gadgets, spending time figuring out what you already have, what’s seen better days... and of course, what’s worth adding to your shopping basket.
If a powerful pressure washer is on your list, the Hawksmoor 140 Bar High-Pressure Washer is seriously worth considering. It’s quickly becoming a crowd favourite, racking up over 200 five-star reviews and even giving the gold standard of pressure washers, Kärcher, a run for its money.
In fact, Kärcher models rightfully claim the top three spots in our best pressure washer buying guide, thanks to their exceptional quality and performance. However, I always enjoy finding new challengers, and the Hawksmoor model has seriously impressed me.
The Hawksmoor 140 Bar High-Pressure Washer packs plenty of practical features, including a compact design and integrated accessory storage to keep everything tidy. The quick lock and release system for the high-pressure hose makes setup simple, whilst its telescopic handle and wheels make it easy to move around.
One happy customer shared:
"Wow. What a great pressure washer this is. Such a lovely small unit, yet it has so much power. Easy to transport and maneuver. I cleaned the patio with ease, and just with water, it’s all come up lovely. I’ve also cleaned my car and used the snow foam lance."
With 140 bar pressure (that’s 10 bar more than the popular Kärcher K4 Power Control Home) and an 1800W air-cooled motor, this model is built for powerful, efficient cleaning. Its 480 litres per hour flow rate also ensures even stubborn grime doesn’t stand a chance.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
However, the best thing is that it’s seriously budget-friendly, coming in at just under £90. Available at Toolstation, it includes a trigger gun, 6-metre pressure hose, pressure lance, adjustable spray nozzle, rotary nozzle, and loads more.
For a powerful pressure washer that won’t break the bank, this Hawksmoor model might just be your new go-to.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PS5 Pro set for a massive upgrade already – should make games look even better
A deal with AMD will introduce even better game-improving tech to the PS5 Pro
By Rik Henderson Published
-
One kettlebell, 10 minutes and these five exercises to build a strong core and improve posture
A strong core is the gateway to better movement, fewer injuries and bigger lifts
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Watch out Husqvarna – there's a new robot lawn mower brand in town
Say hello to Sunseeker
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Segway just dropped a major update for its robot lawn mowers – but I wasn't expecting this feature
This is a game-changer for anyone living with unpredictable weather conditions
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Cordless vs robot: which type of lawn mower should you buy?
Stuck between the two? Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
EZVIZ takes on Segway with its first-ever robot lawn mower
EZVIZ quietly announces its RM600 robot lawn mower
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Husqvarna introduces wire-free version of its best-selling robotic mower
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Outdoor LED lighting vs solar lights: 5 of your commonly-asked questions answered
Are you stuck between the two?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Are robot lawn mowers actually waterproof and where should they be stored?
The answers will surprise you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
iGarden's new all-terrain robotic lawn mower can run for 10 hours on a single charge
It doesn't get much better than that
By Lizzie Wilmot Published