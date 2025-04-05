This Meross smart sprinkler makes it easier to water your garden – and it’s surprisingly affordable

The Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer waters your garden for you

Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer
(Image credit: Meross)
Meross has launched its Smart Sprinkler Timer, a smart outdoor watering kit that waters your garden for you

Compatible with Apple HomeKit, you can use Siri and the Apple Home app to schedule your garden’s watering sessions with the Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer.

Just in time for spring, Meross has released its new smart sprinkler system. The Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer works with any outdoor faucet and takes care of your outdoor watering for you – now that it’s Apple HomeKit-compatible, you can also use your phone to set your own watering schedules.

Now that the sun is finally out and shining, it’s time to start thinking about getting your garden into shape. But let’s face it, watering the plants, grass and other areas of your garden is a pretty boring job, which is where sprinkler systems come in.

Smart sprinklers are the latest garden appliance to get the smart treatment, and the Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer is a perfect example of this. The Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor watering system can be used for sprinklers, drip systems and even pools, so you can use it for all your watering needs.

As the name suggests, the Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer is a timer so it can help you customise your watering schedules. In the Meross or HomeKit app, users can set schedules and automatically shut off the sprinklers to prevent overwatering or flooding.

Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer

(Image credit: Meross)

The Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer uses hyper-local weather data to adjust your schedules according to the time and weather forecast. For example, if it’s due to rain, the Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer will automatically skip the schedule to protect your grass and plants.

The Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer is now compatible with Apple HomeKit, yet another Meross product that’s been given this connectivity as the brand works towards expanding its HomeKit-compatible product line-up.

This means Apple HomeKit and Siri users can connect the Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer to their smart home ecosystem and customise their garden watering with HomeKit. But if you’re not a HomeKit user, the Meross app works well too, plus you can track your water usage and consumption.

The Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer is available to buy at Meross and Amazon for $69.99. As of writing, only US pricing has been announced.

