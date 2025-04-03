Stiga's new robot lawn mowers have an unbelievably easy setup process
This is about as effortless as it gets
QUICK SUMMARY
Stiga has launched two new robot lawn mowers – the A4 for gardens up to 400m² and the A8 up to 800m². Both feature digital garden mapping and wire-free technology, meaning the setup process is extremely easy.
They're priced at at £999 for the A4 and £1,399 for the A8, and are available to buy from today.
If you’ve read any of my previous articles, you’ll know I’ve developed a bit of an obsession with the best robot mowers. We’ve seen some brilliant models hit the market recently, and I even got up close with Segway’s new X3 series the other day. However, there’s now another contender in town – this time from Stiga.
The new Stiga A4 and A8 robot mowers are designed to give users a perfectly manicured lawn with zero hassle. The A4 is built for gardens up to 400m² and the A8 handles up to 800m², so whether you’ve got a compact patch of grass or a larger lawn, there’s an option for you.
At first glance, they pack some impressive features, including advanced obstacle detection and whisper-quiet operation, but it’s the digital garden mapping that’s stealing the show. Combine that with wire-free operation, and you’ve got a setup that’s as close to "plug and play" as it gets. Given that many robot mowers are known for their complicated setup, this is a massive win.
Both models also come equipped with Stiga’s own Active Guidance System (AGS). This patented tech ensures precise mowing patterns by mapping the garden, anticipating GPS signal variations, and optimising cutting routes. Unlike those random-pattern mowers that just wander around hoping for the best, Stiga’s system works smarter, providing even coverage and less lawn wear.
Users will also get a comprehensive warranty and up to three years of free connectivity with product registration, making life easy even after the first install.
Now, priced at £999 for the A4 and £1,399 for the A8, they’re not exactly budget-friendly. However, if all these features deliver, they’re still a bargain compared to some of their direct competitors.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
