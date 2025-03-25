This best-selling cordless lawn mower just got a huge price cut for Amazon's Spring Deal Days
Go on...treat yourself!
With spring in full swing, there’s no better time to step outside and start prepping your garden. Whether you’ve been ticking off the top 10 gardening tasks for March or simply want to make your outdoor space more inviting, there's plenty to do.
However, if you’re in the market for a new lawn mower, we’ve got some great news – Amazon’s Spring Deal Days are here, bringing some fantastic savings right to your doorstep.
One standout offer is on the Flymo SimpliStore 300 Li Cordless Lawn mower – a high-quality choice from a trusted brand known for its best cordless mowers.
Originally priced at £239.99, this powerful mower is now just £129.99, giving shoppers a massive 44% discount!
With almost 50% off its original price, there's no better time to upgrade.
Why Choose the Flymo SimpliStore 300?
This feature-packed mower is designed to make lawn care effortless. With a powerful 40V (20V x 2) battery, it delivers the strength needed to tackle your lawn with ease. Its 30 cm cutting width and adjustable cutting height (25-65 mm) also ensure a neat and precise finish every time.
The large 30L grass collection box minimises the time spent emptying clippings, whilst the dual-lever handles provide comfortable, ambidextrous operation for better manoeuvrability. If you're looking for a reliable, easy-to-use cordless mower at an unbeatable price, this deal is too good to miss – grab yours now before the offer ends!
If you're interested in more, have you seen our 6 tips to make your summer lawn look spectacular?
