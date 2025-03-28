This is the world's first multi-purpose garden robot – it even has a leaf sweeper attachment

The best robot lawn mowers are gradually becoming more common in homes, especially with big-name brands like Husqvarna and Stihl getting in on the action. However, until recently, that was about as automated as garden tools got – until Yarbo's machine hit the scene.

Last year, the garden tech brand unveiled the world’s first multipurpose intelligent yard robot. It came with a range of attachments – or modules as Yarbo calls them – which let the robot tackle a variety of tasks. These included a lawn mower, snow blower and leaf blower, but now Yarbo has launched its latest addition – the Robotic Trimmer.

Coming later this year, the Trimmer will be priced at $499/£380, with the attacher (the part that connects it to the robot) costing $149/£115. You can also buy both pieces together for $599 (around £450).

The Yarbo robot with the Trimmer module attached (Image credit: Yarbo)

With precision cutting and advanced vision technology, the Yarbo Trimmer module is designed to handle edges, delicate flower beds and tough weeds without causing damage to your property. Once it’s set up, it gets to work without needing any manual adjustments.

Although the Trimmer has already been announced, there will be a virtual launch event on Monday, April 7th. If you order a Yarbo Lawn Mower during the livestream, you'll receive a free Trimmer – but this offer is limited to the first 100 units, so be sure to act fast!

So, what do you think of this all-singing, all-dancing multi-purpose robot? I’m pretty sold, especially after hearing about the new trimmer. No more raggedy borders for me!