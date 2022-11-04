Womanizer launches world’s first Pleasure Air G-Zone vibrator

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you or your partner are the proud owner of a Womanizer, then welcome to a community of four million happy users around the world. The brand developed its pioneering Pleasure Air Technology in 2014, when it introduced sex toy users to the joy of clitoral air stimulation.

Although often classed as a ‘vibrator’, the Womanizer uses gentle air waves that encase the sensitive nerve endings of the clitoris with a soft pulsing action. To say it’s proved popular is an understatement, with other sex toy companies developing their own versions to much success.

Never a brand to rest on its laurels, Womanizer has now announced the release of the Womanizer OG (opens in new tab), a sex toy using the same Pleasure Air Technology but for internal stimulation. The OG looks like a slim, traditional internal vibrator but by using the same technology as the Womanizer, its tip produces soft, pulsating waves of air, targeted at the G-Zone.

Are you in the right Zone?

The Womanizer brand, now under the wing of sex-toy giant WOW Tech, is a market leader when it comes to research and development. Its team of sex educators and user testing experts took the experience of 250 testers over 12 test cycles to develop the new sex toy.

The development of the OG, which started in 2018, worked on the research carried out by Dr Helen O’Connell in 2005, which revealed that the clitoris is not just a small external spot tucked beneath the inner labia. It's part of a much larger and complex network of nerve endings that reaches deep within the vaginal area. A G-Zone rather than a G-Spot. The clitoris and the G-Zone are connected by this complex internal network.

(Image credit: WOW Tech)

“It’s not a ‘magic button’ but a dynamic structure that is different for everyone,” says Womanizer User Testing Expert Elizabeth Neumann, who explains that the development of the OG involved many iterations as the team researched the internal stimulation of the G-Zone.

Numerous adjustments were made to the OG regarding ergonomics, design and adjustability, alongside its USP – the Pleasure Air Technology. “The OG works with Pleasure Air Technology but we found that the internal pleasure structures need less of a sharp stimulation. We learned that the Pleasure Air might be too ‘pointed’ as we’re not looking to stimulate a spot but a broader area, so we edited the stimulation.”

Dispelling myths

Womanizer is keen to contribute to dispelling the long-held myths that exist around internal orgasms, particularly in Western culture, that is still informed by Freudian teachings. “Myth around the narrative of the G-Zone can be toxic in the way that it puts a certain expectation on us. It makes people feel ‘broken’ when they can’t experience G-Zone orgasms. It’s important to break this. Some might, some might not – there is no better or worse…”

The OG is, says Elizabeth, “not about unlocking a magic spot but is for those people who want to explore and see how things feel and see if it works for them. It’s not a ‘three-minute orgasm, it’s a journey.”

The Womanizer OG is available from November 4 from Womanizer (opens in new tab), and from Lovehoney (opens in new tab) from November 8th, priced at £179. Look out for T3's forthcoming review of the Womanizer OG.