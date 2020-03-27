Is Wickes open today? The UK DIY store now offers home delivery, online orders AND click and collect

Wickes online orders are open and the web site is currently working. Wickes shops are closed until further notice. However there is now limited availability of click and collect.

Due to the UK coronavirus lockdown, DIY store Wickes has closed its shops and as of Thursday March 26 they 'remain closed at the moment'. Under current government guidance, Wickes is allowed to be open, but in order to follow different government guidance relating to the safety of its staff, it has closed its stores.

Click and collect orders at Wickes can be placed on a ‘limited selection’ of items, from Monday to Saturday, between 6am and 4pm. Collection is from outside the front entrance of your local store on a ‘contactless‘ basis, although Wickes staff will assist with carrying goods to the car, so long as you maintain a distance of 2 metres.

Online shopping at Wickes is still very much available. Despite warning that, 'availability may at times be limited' and that they are, 'unlikely to have availability for Next Day delivery on most lines and locations,' Wickes continues to offer home delivery from Wickes.co.uk.

Should you find the Wickes website is not working you can try the B&Q online store or the Homebase online store. Both of these Wickes rivals continue to offer online ordering and home delivery although not click and collect.

If you want a DIY, home and garden store that has branches open and offers 'standard home delivery', Wilko is the only large chain offering both, with some but not all its stores open. Click and collect orders already placed are also fine, although it does not appear to be possible to place new C&C orders.

When will Wickes shops open?

There is no official word on when Wickes stores will reopen. It is possible that online ordering from Wickes will remain the only option.

Is Wickes online ordering open?

Yes. Home and garden equipment and building materials can be ordered at Wickes.co.uk. Due to unprecedented demand there may be delays to delivery times and there will be few to no next-day deliveries, although this may vary by area.

Can I use Wickes click and collect?

In a word, no. But you can shop online at Wickes and have items delivered to your home.