Is Homebase open today? New lockdown, online delivery and click and collect updates

The 2021 lockdown has begun and many people are asking: "Is Homebase open today due to the new lockdown?"

The answer is: yes, Homebase is open today but you may not be advised to travel to the store either to shop or to collect.

That's because while the UK government has said that essential retailers can remain open – and essential means retailers such as "food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences" – it is also advising that you do not travel from your local area. That advice reads: "If you need to travel you should stay local – meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live."

So unless you live next door to a Homebase (what, you live in KFC?) then you're probably better off ordering from Homebase online and getting your order delivered instead.

If you want to order stuff to complete that DIY project that you never got around to doing over Christmas or you're in need of plants or garden tools to transform your garden so that it's ready for the approaching spring sunshine, hit the links below to get to the best deals at Homebase today.

Shop Homebase online by popular categories

Is Homebase online ordering open?

Yes, you can order items at the Homebase website and that's probably preferable to driving to the store. There are over 35,000 products available and you can get standard delivery free, next or named day delivery from £6 or delivery to a store near you for £2. For products in stock within a store, you can place a Click & Collect order online and Homebase will have your items ready for you to collect within one hour.

Can I use Homebase click and collect today?

Yes. You can place your Click & Collect order online and if it is in stock at your chosen store Homebase will have your items ready for you to collect within one hour.

Homebase kitchen and bathroom design appointments

Kitchen and bathroom design appointments are available as virtual appointments, or in-store consultation at some stores, as Homebase says "We are currently unable to offer showroom consultations in some of our showrooms in line with government guidelines and may only be able to offer a virtual consultation."