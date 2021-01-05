Is B&Q open today? New lockdown opening times plus Click & Collect and online delivery updates

Here we go again. As of Tuesday 5 January 2021, the UK is back in lockdown. That means that you can only exercise once a day, you can only leave home for work if you are unable to work from home and all non-essential shops have closed. So, for example, if you had a hair cut appointment booked, consider it unbooked and order some of the best hair clippers now as you might be needing them for the next three months. The upside, is that you now have more at-home time to get that DIY project done that you've been planning over Christmas and get your garden into shape so it's a welcoming outdoor space when spring rolls around.

While in the first UK lockdown, all UK stores immediately closed and then what were deemed to be essential retailers re-opened gradually. In the new lockdown, essential retailers can remain open.

Essential retail is defined by the government as "retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences."

That means that all branches of B&Q remain open at the moment.

Additionally, you can place B&Q orders online and have them delivered to your home, which is a better bet given that the government also says, in terms of travel: "If you need to travel you should stay local – meaning avoiding travelling outside of your village, town or the part of a city where you live."

You can also collect your orders from the store using the Click & Collect service, which is currently a one-hour service.

B&Q first closed all stores on Tuesday March 24. It was allowed to re-open because the government believes DIY and hardware stores are essential, and are therefore exempt from the order to close. As of the weekend of Saturday May 4, all B&Q stores re-opened with the exception of B&Q stores in the ROI and Guernsey, and they remain open in the new lockdown.

If you don't fancy the inevitable queues at the door and the checkouts, you can still order DIY, gardening and essential working-from-home items like desks, chairs and more from B&Q online today – both home delivery and one-hour Click & Collect are available.

If you want to order from B&Q you'll find everything you need to know, plus our pick of the best buys and deals at B&Q online, right below...

Houseplants, seeds and bulbs

If your garden is in need of a spring makeover you'll be pleased to know that you can now order assorted plant bundles which include bedding plants, culinary herbs, herbaceous perennials and roses. You can also get turf, pots and planters and, for your indoor space, a selection of indoor plants.View Deal

Other places to buy garden plants online

More items from B&Q

Browse paint, DIY tools and home furnishings at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Whether you're looking to stock up on paint, power tools, plants or furniture B&Q has all the essential DIY and home items you need. Items are available for Click & Collect and home delivery.View Deal

Browse garden furniture at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

Browse a selection of garden furniture including sofas, chairs, tables, parasols, outdoor heaters, gazebos and much more. There's free delivery over £50 and a 45 day returns policy.View Deal

Browse garden power tools at B&Q online: free delivery when you spend over £50

If you're in need of a new lawnmower, a hedge trimmer, a pressure washer or pretty much any other power tool to get your garden looking beautiful you'll find it here.View Deal

Which B&Q shops are open and what are the B&Q shop opening hours?

All B&Q stores are open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday. Opening times on Sundays vary by store (check the store locator on the B&Q website to find Sunday hours for your local branch).

At the stores, there are social distancing measures in place, such as distance markers on the floor, sanitiser stations for trolleys and perspex screens at checkouts. You'll almost certainly have to queue to get in.

B&Q requests that you limit your shopping group to no more than two people and that you do not bring children under 16 year's old. Groups of two are permitted due to the bulky nature of some of the items available for takeaway.

When it comes to paying in-store, B&Q is accepting card, gift card and contact-less payments only.

In terms of when to visit the stores, B&Q says: "If you want less queuing (who doesn’t), try coming in a little earlier in the day or later in the afternoon. Don’t forget we are now open until 8pm Monday."

Is it safe to go to shop at B&Q?

The B&Q shops that are open have a limit on how many people can be in the store at any time. This is to ensure shoppers can keep their distance from each other. Look out for the ‘safe space’ markings that will help you maintain your distance. There will also be a number of other measures to keep the stores as sanitary as possible: stores are regularly cleaned, and any staff with symptoms have been asked to stay home on full-pay.

Can I order from B&Q online?

Yes, you can place orders with B&Q online. When you do, you can choose whether to collect from your local store (Click & Collect) or you can get your order delivered to you.

Can I shop Click & Collect from B&Q online?

Yes, B&Q’s Click & Collect service is working.

If you use Click & Collect and the store is open then your order will be available for collection at the Click & Collect desk.

Collections can be made between 8am and 5pm Monday to Saturday. Usual trading hours apply on Sunday.

Is B&Q home delivery open?

Yes, you can order a B&Q delivery, and it’s possible to make this contactless.

Can I buy plants at B&Q today?

Yes, plants are available to purchase on diy.com using Click & Collect.

At its stores, B&Q says "The essential retailer designation enables us to offer our full range, and our garden centres have re-opened as part of our store re-opening programme. Our re-opened stores are offering a range of plants, composts, tools, pots and other gardening needs."

Can I buy paint at B&Q today?

Yes, you can. B&Q tells us that you can buy a wide range of brands and options for all paint related projects in store.