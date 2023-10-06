We-Vibe launches new couples sex toy for effortless pleasure that stays in place

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Couple’s sex toy and wellness brand, We-Vibe has just launched the new We-Vibe Sync O. This new couple’s vibrator features a new C-shape and the brand’s first-ever O-shaped insertable ring that offers a customisable fit and effortless pleasure that stays in place.

We-Vibe is well known for its best sex toys that cater to men, women, couples and everything in between. Building off the success of its couples toys like the We-Vibe Chorus , the We-Vibe Touch and the We-Vibe Moxie, the new We-Vibe Sync O is being dubbed as the ‘ultimate and final sex toy purchase for couples’, thanks to its versatile features and advanced technology.

The new We-Vibe Sync O is designed to securely fit into the contours of the body and provide dual stimulation to the clitoris and G-spot. It can be used for single use, but its new features and fit allows it to be used by couples during foreplay and sex.

The most advanced part of the We-Vibe Sync O is its new shape and design. Similar to We-Vibe’s range of the best vibrators , the We-Vibe Sync O has a C-shape with an outer arm and an inner arm with an O-shape. The lightweight silicone toy is customisable to suit any body shape to ensure the vibrations hit the right spot.

For couple use, the inner arm with the O-shape has been crafted to fit around any vulva and it keeps the toy securely in place for hands-free play. The outer arm fits against the clitoris while the flexible inner arm fits inside the body to enhance pleasure, vibrations and intimacy. The empty O space allows for the toy to be used during sex so you and your partner can both enjoy the We-Vibe Sync O.

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

For more fun, the We-Vibe Sync O comes with an accompanying app and remote control. With these controls, you can choose from 10 intensity levels so you can customise the vibrations to suit you and your partner. The We-Vibe Sync O is also fully waterproof, so it can be used in the bath or shower, and is easy to recharge. Once you charge it up for the full 90 minutes charge time, the We-Vibe Sync O offers 150 minutes of play.

The We-Vibe Sync O is in celebration of the company’s 15 year anniversary. Alongside the We-Vibe Sync O, We-Vibe has also announced its True Talk Toolkit, a new card game that’s designed to enhance communication, connection and pleasure between couples.

As the brand strongly focuses on the importance of wellbeing and exploration, the True Talk Toolkit features 52 cards that have been developed in collaboration with experts. The cards have a year’s worth of sexy suggestions to enhance your relationship, and the True Talk Toolkit is set to become available later in October.