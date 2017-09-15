This Stone Island knitwear changes colour depending on the weather

We've seen some innovative knitwear recently, but these sweaters from Stone Island are the most impressive.

The capsule is called Ice Knit, and is made from exclusive thermo-sensitive yarn which drastically changes colour when the temperature changes.

What's impressive is that this sweater reacts to external temperatures, rather than your temperature (discoloured armpits are never a good look).

This is achieved by a strong double-knit construction, with the outer face crafted from the thermo-sensitive yarn, while the inner layer is made from pure wool.

Ice Knit is available in three different colours, emerald-to-military green, ivory-to-anthracite, and yellow-to-orange.

The pieces are available from Stone Island's website, although with limited availability, you may have to resort to resale.

Each piece will cost £1,395.

