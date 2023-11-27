These are the top 10 men's winter coats I'd recommend in the Cyber Monday sales

Despite Black Friday being well and truly over, it doesn't mean that the deals are. Cyber Monday has hit us at full speed, with completely new deals being added by the hour. We've already covered the best Christmas gift set deals and now we're moving onto coats and jackets. Whether you're looking for yourself or for a loved one, we're sure you'll be able to find what you're looking for here.

Below are some of the best winter coat deals currently available, ranging from brands like Barbour to Hugo Boss. With savings up to £150, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to invest in one of these coats or jacket. Keep reading to find out your options.

Before you do, have you had a quick look at our top 10 Cyber Monday women's coats deals? Perfect as a gift!

Berghaus Men's Cornice III InterActive GORE-TEX Waterproof Jacket: was £260 , now £139 at Berghaus (save £121)

The truly dependable Men's Cornice III InterActive GORE-TEX Waterproof Jacket by Berghaus. An all-rounder jacket built with GORE-TEX fabric for maximum protection against heavy rainfall.

Joules Garrett Green Shower Resistant Padded Jacket: was £89.95 , now £62 at Joules (save £27)

This Joules Garrett jacket is an everyday style you can rely on all year round. The showerproof fabric is designed to fend off rain, whilst the chevron quilting filled with wadding inside and out offers a layer of warmth. Also available in black.

AllSaints Jacobus Hooded Parka Coat: was £349 , now £244.30 at AllSaints (save £105)

As the weather gets colder, look to the Jacobus Parka Coat. This warm weather staple features a cosy hood with a faux fur trim. With comfortable raglan sleeves and multiple pockets, it's bound to be a winner.

Barbour Corbridge Wax Jacket: was £279 , now £237 at Barbour (save £42)

Available in five different colours, this multi-functional jacket is constructed in Barbour's hardy 6oz Sylkoil waxed cotton with a comfortable, lightweight Nylon lining quilted to 50g wadding, for additional warmth.

Percival Pea Coat: was £299 , now £150 at Percival (save £149)

This is a single breasted pea coat with clean, considered detailing. It comes with an improved weight of a heavy weight wool melton blend, small tweaks to the size and pocket placement, tonal lining and two colour options.

Superdry XPD Everest Parka: was £144.99 , now £115.99 at Superdry (save £29)

The XPD Everest Parka is a winter classic that will cushion you from the cold no matter what the day has in store. Featuring luxuriously soft padding to keep you at your best comfort, this jacket makes the ideal piece to layer over any outfit whilst maintaining your authentic style.

Regatta Hooded Marizion Insulated Walking Jacket: was £90 , now £32.36 at Debenhams (save £58)

Available in six colours, this Marizion men's walking jacket from Regatta is a winter wardrobe must-have. Stretch binding will keep the elements out and the feature-free insulation will see off the cold. The men's winter jacket is finished with a water-repellent coating.

Hugo Boss Slim-Fit Coat in Wool Blend: was £349 , now £209 at Hugo Boss (save £140)

This is a fully lined coat in a slim fit by HUGO Menswear, crafted in a melange wool blend with notch lapels and a rear vent. It's warm, stylish and looks great.

Ted Baker Kinmont Hooded Puffer Jacket: was £225 , now £135 at Ted Baker (save £90)

The Ted Baker KINMONT jacket effortlessly blends high-performance functionality with contemporary fashion. Storm cuffs and a hood keep out the chill with ease.