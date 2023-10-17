The North Face redesigns its iconic parka for the jacket's 50th anniversary

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The North Face has a well-earned reputation for creating some of the most iconic cold-weather gear in existence, such as the Nuptse Jacket, which are both functional and good-looking. The brand is also well-known for redesigning its most enduring garments on their anniversary, and this is exactly what happened to The North Face Parka for its 50th anniversary.

The North Face: Parka Collection includes three winter jackets: the throwback ’73 The North Face Parka, the does-it-all McMurdo Parka and Arctic Bomber, the latter which is made with 100% recycled fabric and 600-fill recycled down.

The star of the show is the beautifully versatile ’73 The North Face Parka (retailer link), especially the women's version, featuring the old-school The North Face logo on the sleeve. The jacket features WindWall fabrics and 600-fill recycled down and comes in both women's and men's versions. (Although the men's version misses out on that lovely logo detail.)

You can just about make it out the cool logo on the sleeve. (Image credit: The North Face)

The McMurdo Parka (retailer link) is a more functional piece as it provides more than just protection from the cold. To clarify, the jacket will keep you warm thanks to its 600-fill recycled down insulation, but it's also windproof, waterproof and highly breathable, making it the ultimate all-purpose jacket for winter adventures.

The Arctic Bomber's (retailer link) 100% recycled fabric and 600-fill recycled down construction is also breathable and waterproof. And thanks to its shorter cut, the Arctic Bomber is the sportiest of the lot, letting you move freely without losing any heat.

The collection is available to purchase from 17 October 2023 at The North Face UK, The North Face US, The North Face AU and in select The North Face stores. Prices from £360 (approx. $438/ AU$ 693).