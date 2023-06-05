T3 Awards 2023: all Home and Garden award winners announced

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The T3 Awards are back for 2023, celebrating the past year’s most exciting, innovative and groundbreaking products across the board. As the in-person event is happening this week (we couldn’t be more excited!), we’ll be announcing the winners and we’re starting with the Home and Garden category.

Home and Garden is quite a broad term but the nominees and winners below have made cleaning the home, mowing the lawn, purifying the air and getting cosy in bed easier, smoother and more seamless than ever before. We tried and tested a number of Home and Garden products and found the following to be the best ones.

Congratulations to all the winners, a special nod to the Highly Commended products and a well done to the nominees, too. We’ll be announcing all of our Home, Tech and Active winners this week but if you want to know more about the nominees, take a look at the full T3 Awards 2023 shortlist .

Best Vacuum Cleaner: Miele Boost CX1

(Image credit: Future)

While Miele is arguably best known for its washing machines, the German appliance brand’s range of vacuum cleaners are pretty powerful. Specifically, the Miele Boost CX1 (T3’s 2023 winner for the best vacuum cleaner) is a bagless cylinder vacuum cleaner with suction power that rivals even the biggest competitors.

The Boost CX1 may be Miele’s smallest ever vacuum cleaner but its compact size is a benefit rather than a detriment. Fitting into small spaces easily and providing a deep professional clean as it does so, the Miele Boost CX1 has many standout features, multiple attachments and an attractive design, which makes it a winner in our eyes. Find out all the details in our Miele Boost CX1 review .

Highly commended:

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1

Best Vacuum Cleaner Shortlist:

Henry Quick , Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1, Numatic George, Dyson Gen5Detect, Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum.

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

Topping our list (and winning the award) for the best robot vacuum cleaner is the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. Dubbed as the “hybrid floor cleaner we’ve all been waiting for”, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is a brilliant vacuum-mop 2-in-1 device that offers an impeccable clean time after time.

With its supreme mapping skills, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra systematically navigates its way around a home quickly and at an incredible level of detail which it shows on the clever and easy-to-use Roborock app. The mop is also self-cleaning so you really don’t need to worry about cleaning your floors ever again – the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra will take care of it for you. Find out all the details in our full Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review .

Highly commended:

Proscenic 850t Robot Vacuum

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner Shortlist:

Proscenic 850t Robot Vacuum, Yeedi Vac 2 Pro .

Best Home Air Device: MeacoDry Arete One 10L Dehumidifier/Air Purifier

(Image credit: Future)

For both dehumidifying power and air purification, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L is the best 2-in-1 home air device on the market. With a good capacity of 10-litres, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L is the perfect mid-level dehumidifier and air purifier hybrid, that keeps the air in your home fresh, clean and allergen free.

Equipped with smart controls, the MeacoDry Arete One 10L is surprisingly easy to use and makes little to no noise that you might even forget that it’s on in the first place. It tackles damp and moisture issues quickly and efficiently, and it even has a dedicated laundry mode if your laundry room or clothes horse is starting to get a bit musty. Find out all the details in our full MeacoDry Arete One 10L review .

Highly commended:

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde

Best Home Air Device Shortlist:

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, Sharp UA-HD60U-L, Blueair’s Blue 3210, Airthings ViewPlus.

Best Mattress: Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress

(Image credit: Future)

Moving into the bedroom, our winner for the best mattress award is the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress. A relatively new name to the mattress industry, the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress is a six-layer bamboo mattress that delivers orthopaedic grade support, pressure point comfort and advanced breathability.

Alongside its cosiness, supportiveness and well-made construction, the most impressive part of the Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress is its eco-friendly materials. The bamboo used in Panda London’s mattress is grown organically, uses less water than cotton, is vegan-friendly and isn’t interfered with by any harsh chemicals. It’s also naturally hypoallergenic so it’s also perfect for allergy sufferers. Find out all the details in our full Panda London Hybrid Bamboo mattress review .

Highly commended:

Simbatex Foam mattress

Best Mattress Shortlist:

Sealy Elevate Ultra Antuco mattress , Simbatex Foam mattress, Nectar Hybrid mattress .

Best Duvet: Dusk Feels Like Down All Seasons Duvet

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for an affordable duvet that’s comfy, eco-friendly and can be used all year round, the Dusk Feels Like Down All Seasons Duvet is the one for you. A duvet’s tog rating can be difficult to work with during the hotter or colder seasons but with the Dusk Feels Like Down Duvet, it can be customised to suit your preferences and maintain your temperature.

Rather than using goose or duck feathers, the Dusk Feels Like Down Duvet is made of 100% lightweight polyester microfibre. This material mimics the feel of feathers and still gives that cosy feeling while not using animal products to make it, something that environmentally-minded and vegan people will enjoy. Find out all the details in our full Dusk Feels Like Down Duvet review .

Highly commended:

Emma Cloud Duvet

Best Duvet Shortlist:

Emma Cloud Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet , Nectar Duvet .

Best Pillow: Emma Premium Microfibre pillow

(Image credit: Tom May)

For a pillow that looks and feels luxurious, the Emma Premium Microfibre pillow is premium, height adjustable and beautifully made. Sleepers who enjoy a soft pillow will love this as it’s extremely cloud-like and light.

The clever thing about the Emma Premium Microfibre pillow is its customisable height. Made up of two cushion layers – one of which is flat and the other is more bulk – all you have to do to increase or decrease the height is remove one of the layers. Alongside its microfibre woven polyester case, the entire pillow is plush, supportive and cosy. Find out all the details in our full Emma Premium Microfibre pillow review .

Highly commended:

Nectar Premium pillow

Best Pillow Shortlist:

Panda Hybrid Bamboo pillow , Nectar Premium pillow, Levitex foam pillow .

Best Office Chair: NeueChair

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you’re working from home or in the office, the NeueChair is the only office chair you need. The brand is well known for its gaming chairs, and it’s taken that experience of making chairs for long-lasting gaming sessions to create an insanely comfortable and supportive office chair.

The NeueChair offers an impressive amount of adjustments, including lumbar support, height and depth. Both the chair’s body, headrest and armrests can be customised to your personal preferences so you don’t feel any aches and pains after a long day sitting at your desk. Find out all the details in our full NeueChair review .

Highly commended:

Boulies Effectual Ergonomic Chair

Best Office Chair Shortlist:

Boulies Effectual Ergonomic Chair, Cherry Tree Furniture Executive Office Chair .

Best Barbecue: Broil King Baron 490 IR

(Image credit: Derek Adams)

For the best gas barbecue around, we’ve got to give it to the Broil King Baron 490 IR. This family-sized barbecue is sure to be a hit at all garden parties and al fresco dining this year. It offers a superb grilling, searing and roasting performance and it even comes with a searing station and a rotisserie kit.

Despite its large size, the Broil King Baron 490 IR is surprisingly easy to assemble and has an excellent build quality. We really can’t rave about it enough which is why it’s won the 2023 T3 award for best barbecue! Find out all the details in our full Broil King Baron 490 IR review .

Highly commended:

Weber Traveler

Best Barbecue Shortlist:

Weber Traveler, Napoleon TravelQ Pro285 Phantom , Weber Lumin , Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker , Char-Broil Smart E .

Best Smoker: Weber SmokeFire EPX 6

(Image credit: Future)

The winner of the best smoker award is the Weber SmokeFire EPX 6. This absolute beast has a huge cooking capacity that can smoke, grill and barbecue using its innovative wood pellet system. It delivers that delicious authentic smoky flavour to everything it cooks and with such a wide cooking space, you can cook for a vast amount of people at a time.

The Weber SmokeFire EPX 6 is made of high quality materials that’s easy to set-up and heats up quickly. It looks good, it tastes good… what more could you want?! Find out all the details in our full Weber SmokeFire EPX 6 review .

Highly commended:

Traeger Ironwood 650

Best Smoker Shortlist:

Char-Broil The Big Easy, Traeger Ironwood 650, Pit Boss Classic.

Best Lawn mower: Hyundai HYM480SPER

(Image credit: Hyundai)

The Hyundai HYM480SPER is a petrol lawn mower which is ultra-quiet, electric and self-propelled… everything most people want in a lawn mower. Equipped with six speeds, you can easily push around the mower with different speed settings ranging from a gentle stroll to a brisk walk. The Hyundai HYM480SPER also has five adjustable cutting heights so you can tackle most grass types in your front, back and side gardens.

The Hyundai HYM480SPER has a 48cm cutting deck that makes it ideal for medium sized lawns, plus its huge grass collector keeps your cuttings nice and tidy while you mow. Finished off with a bright blue colour and black and grey accents, the Hyundai HYM480SPER looks pretty good, too. Find out all the details in our full Hyundai HYM480SPER review .

Highly commended:

Kress Mission Nano 600

Best Lawn Mower Shortlist:

Kress Mission Nano 600, Kärcher LMO 18-33 Cordless Lawn Mower .

Best Outdoor Lights: Philips Hue Lily

(Image credit: Philips)

At the top of our list for the best outdoor lights is the Philips Hue Lily. Having previously won the Best Outdoor Lighting Award in the T3 Awards 2022, we have yet to find anything that can beat it… so it reigns supreme for the second year in a row!

Philips Hue is a brilliant smart lighting brand, whether you want lights around your garden or bulbs to illuminate inside your home. The Philips Hue Lily is an incredibly versatile outdoor lighting system which comes with multiple spotlights with stands for wall and deck mounting. Its vast array of colours and shades set the mood for every outside activity you have in mind and its petite size means it won’t get in the way either.

Best Outdoor Lights Shortlist:

Thermacell EL55 Rechargeable Repeller + Glow Light, Atlas Solar Spotlight.

Highly commended:

Atlas Solar Spotlight