Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 review: A power-packed stick vacuum

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless review in a sentence: A quality stick vacuum that's easy to use and boasts plenty of power.

If you’re on the lookout for the best cordless vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) to replace a cable-connected model, or perhaps upgrade over an obsolete battery-powered dust-busting gadget, there are oodles of options. One of the latest is this, the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab), which I was keen to try, based on my experiences with this British-based manufacturer’s air fryers. Tower sells big numbers of electrical appliances in the UK, so there’s every reason to expect this vacuum cleaner will hit the spot as well.

I’ve been using the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum for a few weeks now and time is always the best way to tell if your cleaner is up to the job. A new vacuum is always great, but once the filters get dusty and all those moving parts get similarly coated in a layer of microscopic detritus, they can quickly become less than optimal performers. The good news with the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner is that up to this point it’s been a great machine, and it’s top value too.

Now I know lots of people head straight for the best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), which is fine if that’s your preferred brand. However, other folks like something with a cable attached. In that respect, try our guide to the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab). Alternatively, why not bag a best robot vacuum (opens in new tab)… Meanwhile, read on to hear how I’ve been getting on with the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner.

(Image credit: Future)

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless review: price & availability

The Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner is available to buy right now and can be bought directly from Tower (opens in new tab) or from many of the usual online outlets, like Amazon (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab) and B&Q (opens in new tab).

The retail price is currently £149, which puts this cleaning appliance firmly up against many other cordless stick vacuums on the market. You do get the benefit of this appliance coming from a tried and tested British brand that's already very well known for its other domestic electrical products.

(Image credit: Future)

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless review: what is it?



(Image credit: Future)

The Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner is a portable cleaning solution that arrives complete with everything inside the box needed for dust-busting duties. This includes the battery pack, which allows you to work without the hassle of a mains cord and there are also three accessories for tackling different areas around the house, or for cleaning the interior of your car.

On a practical level, the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner weighs in at 1.6kg and has a 1 litre capacity bin that forms part of the main body of the appliance. It’s got a runtime of around 60 minutes, although you can set the suction level using plus and minus symbols on the touchscreen control panel, which sits on the top of the main vacuum body. Built-in headlights make cleaning under the sofa that little bit easier too.



(Image credit: Future)

Tower has developed this model with allergy sufferers in mind with a washable HEPA filter as part of the package and there’s an anti-tangle head for good measure, which makes it a practical solution if human and pet hair is a regular challenge around the house. There’s cyclonic suction and an automatic dust detection function, with four power settings in all, allowing the machine to handle a wide variety of suction chores.



(Image credit: Future)

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless review: is it any good?

Cordless stick vacuum cleaners are perfect if you’re tired of lugging a conventional cordless appliance around the house. In that respect, the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 doesn't do anything revolutionary but it’s a nice looking thing, which comes in a blue and black finish. The appliance is very easy to prepare for cleaning duties too. While there’s a manual included, it's possible to assemble the various component parts without fuss.

The only part of the puzzle that’s less obvious is the framework that holds the vacuum when it’s not being used or for when you want to charge it. There’s an upright pole that is inserted into a plastic base and you slot the motor unit into this for upright and out-of-the-way storage. Everything feels nicely thought through and the overall build and quality of components is respectable enough, especially for something at this price point.



(Image credit: Future)

The 1170 x 230 x 260mm dimensions of the Tower VL100 make it fairly typical of stick vacuum designs, so if you’re replacing an existing older model then there shouldn't be any surprises if you have a preferred storage location for your new arrival.

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless review: performance

Powering up the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 for the first time proved to be a solid experience. In order to enjoy optimum performance you’ll want to charge up the detachable 29.6V battery pack first, which can be done using the supplied mains adapter and cable. With this done and slotted into the bottom of the main body, all that’s needed to start cleaning is to press the power button.

One thing that’s immediately noticeable is just how quiet the machine is and it operates very smoothly. Changing the suction level is done easily too, via the plus and minus buttons that sit either side of the numerical display. If you just want to get the job over and done with, the Auto suction option makes sense, as this allows the appliance to intuitively search out dust and detritus.



(Image credit: Future)

I found the headlights on the cleaning head very useful too, particularly when it came to searching under the sofa for any major obstacles before going in for a clean sweep. An Eco mode is also useful if you’re looking to conserve power. The supplied attachments are ideal for high-up areas or closed in spaces, as well as window sills, shelves and suchlike.



(Image credit: Future)

I tried the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 on a variety of surfaces and it faired well on hard wooden floors as well as carpet of varying pile thickness. It was also impressive on bath mats too, managing to lift up loose hair without chewing up the mat whilst doing it. If you do get in a tangle, the power can quickly be turned down, freeing you up without any damage being done.

(Image credit: Future)

The 1 litre dust bin is fine for the job in hand and I also think the appliance is nicely balanced, which makes using it for prolonged periods no major issue. Naturally, if you’re doing a lot of cleaning you’ll need to empty that bin fairly frequently, but because the appliance is so lightweight this isn't a problem. Recharging the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 can be done just as easily too, with the supplied cradle cum docking station allowing you to hang the unit up and walk away until it’s ready to go again.

(Image credit: Future)

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless review: verdict

I’ve found the Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless 3-in-1 vacuum cleaner an easy to use, powerful little appliance. It’s perfect for me, especially when it comes to the hard floors I’ve got that seem to be afflicted by tumbleweeds of dust and hair on an almost daily basis. I’ll still be using my corded vacuum for when it’s deep clean time, but as a quick fix, the Tower VL100 is ideal.

I’m happy with the overall cleaning performance so far, which hasn’t diminished in the time that I’ve had it and I like the way there’s an included brush for allowing you to get into those out of the way areas of the bin and filter when it needs dusting down. I think this is a great appliance for the money and it looks pretty tidy too.

Tower VL100 Optimum Cordless review: alternatives to consider

It's hard to ignore the appeal of something like the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (opens in new tab) if you love that brand, but there's also the Gtech AirRAM Platinum (opens in new tab) to consider when it comes to a premium stick solution.

Similarly, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ202UK (opens in new tab) is another well-respected brand that demands your attention if you're not sold on either of the other two models mentioned above, especially as it comes with Anti Hair Wrap tech. This uses a series of prongs to prevent long hair and threads from wrapping around the cleaning roller.