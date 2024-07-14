Super savings on SUP boards ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Stand-up paddleboarding has been the fastest-growing summer sport for several years now, and for good reason – it’s accessible, fun, excellent for all-round fitness, and the best thing about good inflatable SUP boards is that you can take them pretty much anywhere, to explore bays, lakes and rivers.

If you haven’t bagged yourself a SUP board yet, the good news is that the price point has come down a lot since the sport first became popular, and you can score a full set-up – including a paddle, pump and the best kind of board for beginners – for well under £500 these days. Even better news, though, is that right now, Decathlon have some pre Prime Day paddleboard sales going on, that mean you can pick up a SUP package for even less, including one that comes with a seat and doubles as a kayak. Check out these deals:

Hydroforce Oceana SUP Paddleboard with seat

was £449.99 now £169.99 save 62.2% A versatile SUP set – which comes with a single-fin board (10ft / 305cm long), plus a leash, a paddle, a pump, a transportation bag and a repair kit - the Hydroforce Oceana SUP Paddleboard can be transformed into a sit-on-top kayak (of sorts) with the addition of the seat (also included). Right now you can save an incredible £280 on the asking price.

Aqua Marina Vapor stand-up paddle board package 10ft4/315cm

was £419.99 now £269.99 save 35.7% A great little starter SUP package for people under 85kg, the single-fin Aqua Marina Vapor stand-up paddleboard is 10ft 4in (315cm) long, and comes with a paddle, leash and storage bag. Here you can save £150 on the asking price.

Aqua Marina Fusion stand-up paddle board package 10ft10/330cm

was £459.99 now £249.99 - save 45.6% A larger single-fin board (10ft 10in/330cm long) the Aqua Marina Fusion SUP is a more stable options, suitable for beginners and adults. It comes with a paddle, leash and storage bag. At the moment you can save £210 on the full price.

These complete SUP packages come with everything you need in order to get out on the water this summer, except a PFD (life jacket), which is a very important additional item to get, and should be worn at all times. It’s also a good idea to invest in some good water shoes, to protect your feet when getting in and out of water (or when you fall off!).

Remember to always check the forecast and paddle within your ability levels – it’s very easy to get taken out to sea, and if this happens you should always stay with your board. When enjoyed safely, stand-up paddleboarding is a fantastic experience for the whole family.