Smarty's new £16 p/m, no contract, unlimited data SIM only deal is live!

Here at T3 each week we hunt out the very best SIM only deals on the market. This is because SIM only deals, free of any tie-in handset, can offer far bigger monthly allowances in terms of data, minutes and texts, and can do so for less money, too. For those already happy with their existing handset, they are a super smart, budget-friendly option.

And right now one of the very best SIM only deals comes via Smarty, who are rated as one of the very best SIM only plan suppliers in the UK. The deal in question offers unlimited calls, texts and data each month, for just £16, which is a market-leading price point.

Unlimited data, calls and texts is what T3 looks for in the very best SIM only deals, but what makes this deal properly special is the fact that it comes contract free, with the plan simply rolling over each month. This means that its owner can, if they desire, cancel at any time. No penalty fees, no drawn out conversations with disinterested call centre reps, just an immediate cancellation.

However, with unlimited data to burn each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts for such a low cost, we don't really see this deal being bested for a long time.

The full details of the SIM only deal can be viewed below:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | Unlimited calls, texts and data | £16 per month

Unlimited data, calls and texts for £16 per month is a great SIM only deal, but then when you throw in the fact that it is also completely contract free and you're in SIM only deal heaven. Available now from Smarty with free delivery also included.

The only caveat we would say there is with this deal is that the data delivered by Smarty is not 5G. This obviously isn't a problem if you don't have a 5G phone or don't live in an area with 5G coverage, but if you do have one or both of those things then you may want to consider if you feel you need 5G data speeds or not before ringing this deal up.

If you do feel you need 5G data speeds then there are a few other great SIM only deals on the market to consider. Three and EE both have some really competitive offers available, with EE delivering the fastest network speeds in the country and Three offering unlimited 5G data. Check out the deals below:

SIM only plan from EE | 120GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-month contract | £20 per month

EE delivers the fastest network speeds in the UK, and here you can bag 120GB of 5G data, as well as unlimited calls and texts, for just £20 per month. Unlike the Smarty deal above, though, this deal requires a 24-month fixed contract.

SIM only plan from Three | Unlimited calls, texts and data | 12-month contract | £16 per month

If you think 24 months is a bit long to be tied to a SIM plan contract then take a look at this 5G data plan from Three. It comes on a 12-month plan instead, while offering the same unlimited data, calls and texts. £16 per month is also just as expensive as the Smarty deal above, so if you want 5G data and don't mind the 12-month contract, this could be the better deal for you.

For even more great SIM only deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK. What's so good about the chart is that is allows you to filter by a myriad of different things depending on what is most important to you, including contract length, monthly price, data allowance, texts allowance, calls allowance, network, product name and more.