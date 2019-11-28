Should I buy? KRUPS Dolce Gusto Oblo KP110840 Hot Drinks Machine – Black

Fancy a coffee machine with a difference? The KRUPS Dolce Gusto Oblo KP110840 Hot Drinks Machine in black looks a real treat with its unique design. Alongside the cool styling the Oblo, as we’ll call it for short, is a pod machine and that means it’ll serve up non-stop coffee in an instant. In fact, it’ll turn out a wild variety of over 40 different coffees, hot chocolate, Chai tea and more. Plus, it can serve up cold variations on the theme.

(Image credit: Krups)

Creating your chosen beverage is simplicity itself. Pop in a pod, turn the lever and you’re ready for business. The Oblo can deliver everything from your favourite full-on frothy Latte Macchiato through to Americanos, while squeezing in Cappuccinos along the way too. Pods mean you can still get quality crema but without the hassle, while the high-pressure system delivers your preferred hot liquid at up to 15 bar.

(Image credit: Krups)

Great all-rounder

An adjustable drip tray and the capacity for auto switch off after 5 minutes means that the Oblo is a no fuss, no mess option if you’re always pressed for time. A convenient supply of coffee is yours for the taking, as indeed is pretty much any other drink that takes your fancy, hot or cold.

Should you buy it? For sure!

3 reasons to buy the KRUPS Dolce Gusto Oblo KP110840 Hot Drinks Machine

• Huge range of pods

• Fast and efficient

• Awesome looks

